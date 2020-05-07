The week of May 4-8 is Teacher Appreciation Week — a time to step back and celebrate our teachers, counselors, nurses and other certified staff. In the midst of this pandemic, we see the magnitude of this work more than ever as our homes become our children’s classrooms and parents attempt to fill the void left in our days and hearts. Our educators have taken on something new with the shift to remote learning — and they are doing so with intention, commitment, love and grace. As the board of directors for Bend-La Pine School District, we are deeply grateful for their work.
Our board adopted a resolution to recognize their work — but a proclamation over video conference just doesn’t do their work justice. They mold our community’s citizens through their guidance and education; they work with students with an array of assets, needs and backgrounds and celebrate that diversity; they spend countless hours preparing lessons, coaching and counseling students and evaluating progress; and they work diligently with our students and families furthest from opportunity to support this work.
And so we ask our community to join us in reaching out — individually or through our new Teacher Appreciation website at https://padlet.com/bendlapineschools/TeacherAppreciation — to our educators to recognize them for the heroes they are.
—The Bend school board members are Melissa Barnes Dholakia, Julie Craig, Carrie McPherson Douglass, Shimiko Montgomery, Caroline Skidmore, Amy Tatom and Stuart Young.
I am seeking the nomination and the confidence of local Deschutes County Democrats. However, today, I am not going to ask for their vote. I am seeking something more important.
Maybe I am not the smartest candidate in the room, but hear me out. I am hoping that our Dem-neighbors in this county will understand something monumentally important very soon.
In Deschutes County, we have had zero deaths. St. Charles has few active COVID in their care. Our curve is undeniably flat!
No doubt that some of my Democrat-friends will withhold their support for my campaign because of my opinion in this, but it is time to unite with our freedom-loving neighbors, now that clearly there is no real threat of the virus, and open up for business.
I am advocating a graduated opening of all local business. With a clear plan for limiting and administratively monitoring visitors from high-risk counties, while limiting hotel-occupancy, of course. Our county commissioners have been working on this for weeks, and I trust their judgment.
Further forced sequestering in our county is unnecessary, and foolish.
My liberal friends: It’s time to stop letting our unfounded fears and our unreasonable demands control others. You have the right to wear a mask. You have the right to stay home. Businesses are folding. Employees are standing in line for free food.
While some of us are self-quarantining, we are getting fat. So many good people are not. They are terrified at the real possibility of becoming homeless. Many of them will become homeless this summer.
There is a smarter way forward. We are neighbors. Let’s dance together again. THC heals, and love wins
— Ron “Rondo” Boozell, Deschutes County Commission candidate
The Democratic primary for Congressional District 2 is filled with various candidates, all with something valuable to contribute to the race. However, Alex Spenser is the best candidate to represent Democrats in the general election, and Congressional District 2 in D.C. Spenser’s attention to detail and forward-thinking mindset will prove to be valuable political and problem-solving assets as a candidate, and as a representative should she be elected. Alex Spenser demonstrates good communication skills, both as a candidate who understands, and can speak to rural Oregon’s concerns and build bridges with conservative voters, and as a listener, who has paid close attention to the problems affecting the district’s many communities and its diverse needs, and in turn advocate for policies that promote our ability to prosper, and bring communities closer together.
I believe that Alex Spenser is the best candidate to speak up for the people of Congressional District 2 and our shared values that transcend petty partisan politics. I urge my fellow Democrats to support her with their vote as the best candidate to build on the political infrastructure Jamie McLeod-Skinner framed two years ago.
— Thomas Wrisley, La Pine
