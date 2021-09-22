This couldn’t come soon enough. I think it is fair to say that we’ve had a summer like no other. A record June temperature and virtually no rain between June and September 10 as well as smoke. But also, terrible flooding from Phoenix to the East Coast. Climate change is no longer a partisan issue.
The chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Oregon’s Ron Wyden, has included a carbon price for budget consideration under the reconciliation process. The committee recommendation is very similar to that described in The Bulletin’s four-part series on climate change and a carbon price.
The price of $15 per carbon ton is there and it increases every year. The price of carbon is collected at the producer level, reducing the cost of administration. In fact, though the cost of the budget is large, the administrative cost of a carbon price is minuscule. It provides a level playing field for commerce and industry to compete to avoid the rising price of carbon.
The single change? The reconciliation process prevents a direct refund of revenue to households, though equity is still served by a rebate to lower-income tax filers.
A carbon price is the most powerful tool available to bend the curve of atmospheric carbon. If we can’t save the planet, we can’t save anything or anybody else. I remember the Economist magazine saying that a carbon price couldn’t be done in America. Prove them wrong.
Your voice matters, and its impact could be profound.
An easy way to let the president know is to use citizensclimatelobby.org/white-house/ or simply www.whitehouse.gov/contact.
— Brenda Pace, Bend
If you are interested in climate change policy you need to read this book:
“Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t And Why It Matters” by Steven E. Koonin, former Undersecretary for Science, U.S. Dept. of Energy under the Obama administration
Get the actual facts, figures, etc. presented in clear language, with easy-to-understand graphs, charts. etc.
You owe it to yourself and if you are a public official, you owe it to your constituents as well.
— James Resney, Redmond
This is my reaction to a letter written by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, on the subject of border security. I believe he is out of touch with the problems faced by our border patrol and communities struggling with an influx of migrants, some having COVID.
He states that Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of the Homeland Security Department has stated that “the border is not open.” The Democrat’s emphasis on amnesty and free health insurance for migrants contradicts the message.
He further writes that “the administration has maintained policies that significantly limit land border crossings.” The last three months have seen approximately 600,000 apprehended while many have escaped detection. Many are eventually released due to the large numbers. The border patrol predicts a 20-year record for this fiscal year.
Sen. Merkley then indicates that the U.S. Citizen Act will help solve the problems. I am betting it develops policies that allow higher numbers of immigrants to enter legally.
The senator mentions foreign policy changes designed to stabilize countries in the Northern Triangle. The U.S. has tried to help these countries for years with little success. He does not support a border wall as “a 30-foot wall can be overcome by a 31-foot ladder.”
I have watched numerous interviews with border sheriffs, mayors and border patrol agents who state emphatically that a wall is vital to protect the border. (How many migrants are seen carrying 31-foot ladders?) Most simply cross the border in unwalled areas and surrender to the border patrol.
Sen. Merkley and President Biden appear to be unconcerned with the current chaos on the border.
— Marilyn Russell, Bend
