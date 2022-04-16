Come on, Congressman Schrader, are you really now claiming a “scheduling conflict” as an excuse to pull out of next week’s agreed upon Democratic primary debate against Jamie McLeod-Skinner? As a constituent I feel that it is shameful for you to think you can rest on your laurels while buying up the airwaves with money from the pharmaceutical industry and other corporate PACs . If you truly “share the progressive values of Oregon Democrats”, why have 4 of the 6 democratic counties in the 5th district endorsed Jamie for Oregon?
Your constituents are entitled to actually hear you defend your voting record against these values.
— Ida Green Gurule, Bend
Who is watching the water?
In 1969, when we bought our home in Bend, the real estate agent, Omer Sommers, told us that Bend would never grow because we did not have the water. Over these fifty three years he has been proven wrong by the exponential growth that has managed to be served by a satisfactory water system.
In response to the column by Ariel Mendez, “Build affordable, livable communities in Central Oregon,” April 12, I pose the question of who – the city, the county, the developers — is giving any consideration to future water needs. Infrastructure regarding traffic concerns are great but can be addressed as seen by the present on-going efforts. Water, however, is dependent on Nature and recent years of drought give notice of problems to come, even for what our needs are presently. Not a week seems to go by without another request for land to build another neighborhood, let alone what is already under construction, e.g. the project around Butler Market/Eagle Road of some 1,700 housing options and amenities. There are cities in this country that have recognized this and other drawbacks to continual rapid growth and have taken steps to mitigate it. Considering the potential water problems in our High Desert community, I wish Bend would be one of them.
— Janice Schock , Bend
Protect Worrell Park
I applaud citizen efforts to protect and restore Worrell Park. This compact “pocket park” barely over an acre in size, is a surprising little oasis. Those big old ponderous pines are standouts you can see from blocks away. Its rimrock tells an ancient geologic story. Native sagebrush scent wafts in the air. In addition, its benefits extend beyond its small footprint.
A recent article of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) newsletter suggests successful “pocket parks” help build stronger community bonds by providing a place for people to meet and engage. Having a relaxing, quiet natural spot is also better for the physical and mental health of residents. Plants and trees help cleanse the air while an inviting, calming space makes people feel good about where they live.
William H. Whyte, a revolutionary architect of public spaces, said it best:
“I end then in praise of small spaces. The multiplier effect is tremendous. It is not just the number of people using them, but the larger number who pass by and enjoy them vicariously, or even the larger number who feel better about the city center for knowledge of them. For a city, such places are priceless, whatever the cost.”
— Viviane Simon-Brown, Corvallis
Open trails to e-bikes
There is a group of e-bike enthusiasts petitioning the local Deschutes National Forest office to open local trails to Class-1 e-bikes. DNF have refused to do anything pending a revision of Forest Service policies. On March 30 the bureaucrats in D.C. issued new rules which conflict with other agencies that manage public lands.
The National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and the Fish and Wildlife Service had already updated their rules to re-classify Class-1 e-bikes as non-motorized vehicles. Class-1 e-bikes have a small motor that only works when a rider pushes the pedals, they do not have a throttle, and the motor cuts out if the bike reaches 20 mph.
We hoped that the FS would follow suit and adopt a policy consistent with their fellow agencies, but hey, this is the federal government. They chose to adapt a similar 3 class system for e-bikes but categorized all classes of e-bikes as motorized vehicles. Confused yet?
Anyone who has ridden a forest service road on a bicycle can tell you it’s not a pleasant experience and is frequently dangerous. Cyclists share these roads with a myriad of motorized vehicles; ATV’s, motorcycles, cars, trucks, SUV’s, even logging trucks. Ever see a speed limit sign on one of these roads?
There are already precedents set by FS in the Tahoe National Forest allowing Class-1 e-bikes on mountain bike trails. They opened over 35 miles of single track without any negative impacts. The local DNF should do the same here in Bend.
— Don Miller, Bend
