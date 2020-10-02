Scott Schaier for sheriff
For the last 5 years, my professional work went inside the operations and culture of the Bend Fire and Police departments. My role is to encourage wellness, educate on psychological issues and resilience and, when counseling is indicated, refer staff to local clinicians.
Officer wellness is critical for the whole of the community. Those who improve mindfulness and resilience develop greater capacity to function professionally and personally.
There are myriad ways wellness programs display positive impacts. Improving officers’ capacity to sleep dramatically impacts their capacity to respond to diverse challenges on duty. Individuals experiencing personal crises received helpful resources, increased their resiliency and returned to work with solid performance. I observe countless interactions of officers maintaining their composure and professionalism in adversity. Officers practicing mindfulness may exhibit improved decision-making; determining what actions are in line with professional standards, and effectively shift between work and family life.
Thoughtful wellness programs clearly make a difference. Scott Schaier demonstrated recognition and support for Bend’s wellness program from its inception and has a great plan for the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. In discussion with current DCSO staff, I learned the current leadership did not institute wellness programming until after Schaier’s campaign highlighted plans for staff wellness.
These are some of the reasons I will vote for Scott Schaier. I hope we suspend voting based simply on party politics or single issues and instead consider promoting healthy communities. So please study, listen and thoughtfully vote this election.
— Andy Barram, Bend
Don’t let one party control
Oregon is a one-party state. It is dominated by urban precincts and public employee unions. We rural dwellers have limited influence over statewide issues but can still have competitive local races. In this election season, candidates for state and local office are vying for our vote. We must decide if the candidate’s aims are creditable and achievable. Do they align with our civic interests?
When evaluating a candidate’s fitness for local office, it is important to review their past activities. In which sector did they work: private, public or nonprofit? We know the private sector creates wealth. The public sector taxes the private sector to fund operations. Nonprofits tend to be single issue entities with a narrow view of civic issues.
Electing a public sector worker to the one-party state Legislature is unwise. Sorry, state employee Jason Kropf, Cheri Helt’s experience with private enterprise, the school board and the legislature eminently qualifies her for reelection.
Phil Henderson’s experience in successfully building homes in a competitive environment with uncertain economic conditions makes him a proven candidate for reelection as Deschutes County commissioner. His nonprofit opponent worked with a forest collaborative, which has negligible bearing on the issues facing the commissioners. Phil Henderson deserves reelection.
For Bend City Council, Justin Livingston and Chris Piper have private sector experience; their challengers have nonprofit experience. Should the $190 million transportation bond pass, retaining Livingston and Piper on the council provides economic stability for overseeing the transportation expenditures.
Helt, Henderson, Livingston and Piper deserve reelection.
— Jared Black, Bend
Phil Chang for commissioner
I will never forget our family vacations to Central Oregon. They were a world apart from the wet, rainy and beautiful Oregon Coast where I grew up. The smell of sage and the dry, warm air was a welcome change that became the definition of summer for a kid.
Years later, my wife and I bought our first home and settled in Bend. It was a 1924 Sears craftsman less than a mile from downtown and cost just over $100,000. Less than 10 years later, this same home is likely worth more than four times that amount. Unfortunately, for many young families living in Central Oregon today, the growth and ‘livability’ of our community has created a reality that no longer allows many the same chance to afford the enjoyment of splashing a fresh coat of paint on the walls of a first home.
This same growth has also impacted our region’s abundant fish and wildlife habitat. Central Oregon was once considered a virtual “mule deer factory.” The once-abundant herds are now in jeopardy of losing their critical migratory routes and stretches of unfragmented winter range as development continues.
Despite these challenges, I am lucky to call Central Oregon home and look forward to working with our community and elected officials to find solutions. Phil Chang is running for a position as a Deschutes County commissioner. He has decades of experience working in natural resources and knows how to convene the right stakeholders to find lasting solutions. He will have my vote.
— Michael O’Casey, Bend
