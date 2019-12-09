Safer schools

In the spring of 2018, we moved our family back to the United States after living abroad for several years. Almost immediately, my brain began working overtime when it came to my children’s happiness -- would they make friends easily, like their teachers, try a new sport but most importantly, would they be safe??

Living in the Pacific Northwest means being prepared for the threat of wildfires or extreme weather but what if the unimaginable happened? What if a friend or classmate experiencing severe emotional distress gained access to a loaded gun at home? What if a student came to school with a firearm they took from a relative's house? Gun violence was rare where we had lived but now... the possibility was real.

According to Everytownresearch.org, one-third of youth suicides and unintentional deaths are preventable by securing guns. Over 80% of child firearm suicides in the US involve a gun belonging to a family member. Also, studies have shown that approximately 68-80% of school shooters under the age of 18 acquired the gun(s) used from their home or the homes of relatives or friends.

Thank you Bend-LaPine School Board for unanimously passing a safe storage resolution! As a parent of students in the BLPSD, I applaud Caroline Skidmore and Amy Tatom for their efforts in initiating this important step in educating the public. I, too, hope that it will start a dialogue between parents resulting in safer schools and communities. It could quite literally save a life!

— Roby Lanford, Bend

Parkway plans

If you use the short exits and entrances on the Bend Parkway, I urge you to comment on Oregon Department of Transportation’s proposed changes and closures by Dec. 15 (Search ODOT U.S. 97 Bend Parkway Plan or go to bit.ly/2DNxhZD). ODOT proposes to close those right-in and right-outs except for the Hawthorne exit. ODOT’s consultant’s analysis showed those closures would increase congestion at nine key intersections from Olney to Reed Market that are already congested (overcapacity). I don’t believe those proposed closures are in Bend’s interest, and especially not unless ODOT first pays for all the improvements to Bend’s streets and intersections needed to accommodate the increased traffic from those closures. Otherwise the citizens of Bend will pay for the improvements to the city streets and intersections needed due to these ODOT closures, and hopefully those would not be included in the upcoming transportation bond. ODOT needs to focus more on the 90% of users of the parkway that enter or exit it in Bend and not on the 10% through traffic. ODOT should look harder at improving the right-in entrances and making them safer, and constructing de-acceleration lanes for the right-outs for more than just Hawthorne. The parkway was not intended to be a through freeway.

— Robin Vora, Bend

Protect festivals

Mayor Sally Russell and City Councilors:

I’m writing to you as a concerned community member. I have heard that Bend’s amazing seasonal festivals may be limited or taken away. I urge you to please consider our entire community when discussing these options.

I’m currently a senior at OSU-Cascades studying Arts, Media, Technology and I absolutely love our town. Part of what drew me to want to study in Bend and partake in our culture here is the amazing community events. Like many new Bendites, I visited our town growing up nearly every year and almost always was able to catch a fair, festival or event.

These community fairs are a fantastic way for students and new young people to engage in our vibrant community. Bend is already and expensive, elite town and requiring more barriers for entry for people to feel like they belong here isn’t right. We are an inclusive, diverse community and our various fairs and festivals celebrate everything Bend has to offer.

— Tessa Moody, Bend

Switch to an afternoon paper?

In 1987 we moved to Bend and enjoyed the afternoon delivery of The Bulletin. A few years later the delivery shifted to early morning, which seemed appropriate, given that national and international news, mostly from the East Coast, would be there first thing. Fast-forward to recent times where we mostly get our other-than-local news from either the internet or cable channels. The new Bulletin owners have wisely decided to focus on local news, which we thoroughly enjoy. So why not go back to an afternoon delivery? It would mostly solve the early delivery problems in winter weather, might make it more palatable for carriers who really don’t want to get up in the middle of the night, and still deliver the same local news we now enjoy. (In bad weather, it is sometimes an afternoon delivery anyway.)

I greatly enjoy and appreciate the way The Bulletin presents local news to us that cable and internet don’t do. As much as I like reading The Bulletin over a morning cup of coffee, I would just as soon consider an afternoon satisfying drink of choice in place of. (Maybe you’d get more interesting My Nickel’s Worth submissions that way … hmm, or maybe not)

— Les Alford, Bend