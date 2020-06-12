Rules and protests
Hey Deschutes County residents, don’t waste your time with “respectful and rule-following protests.” According to District Attorney John Hummel, they’re a waste of time. He follows that comment with a list of his own personal biases against our government that can only be dealt with by looting, burning, and smashing stuff — the actions of, as Hummel stated, “the forgotten men and women of our country rising like a phoenix.” I respectfully and strongly disagree with that assertion. Those are the actions of a violent, selfish, misguided piece of society rising like a stench! Throwing bricks into the windows of the College Football Hall of Fame or looting a struggling middle-class small business owner has absolutely nothing to do with advancing the cause of racial equality. To compare these acts of cowardice with throwing crates of tea in the harbor during the Boston Tea Party is as ridiculous as comparing Benedict Arnold with George Washington. Oh, but now “it’s time for the violence and vandalism to stop.” Well thanks for that Mr. District Attorney! Mission accomplished! I would have disagreed with a letter like this from a private citizen, but coming from the desk of the District Attorney makes it inexcusable and irresponsible. Where are your patriots? I hope they aren’t chucking bricks through windows, but are making a difference — yes, it does make a difference! — through respectful and rule-following protests.
Trump’s fence
For three years Trump has demanded a fence. Well he got it, but it is around the White House.
Response to state Rep. Cheri Helt
I was saddened by your lack of respect for the position of the presidency of the United States of America. Your ranting about a person you probably do not know is no worse than a rioter kicking a person in the street. People who do not respect positions of authority should not be in authority. Disrespect closes doors for real dialogue. How can I honor you in your position, and trust you to represent the people of Central Oregon rightly, when you are modeling disrespect for others? It now seems that most governmental rhetoric, at all levels and both parties, has been reduced to “junior high bullying” tactics. Where are the elder statesmen and women that will stand and say “No More?”
Rights granted by creator
I respectfully point out a dangerous flaw in Dean Harris’ recent guest column about this political philosophy. He states that our rights and freedoms are “afforded us by the pack” (i.e. society). Thomas Jefferson and the other founders wisely stated our American rights are granted by our Creator. God ordained said rights, not society, not the government, not the king. Our rights are objective, not subjective. To relinquish God-appointment rights for rights designated by society or anything else is a glaringly dangerous journey to pursue. The “pack” in Nazi Germany determined that 6 million Jewish people and 6 million others deemed nonessential could be deprived of their right to even exist and were exterminated. Pack-determined “rights” are tantamount to nailed jello on a wall, which can morph into many unimaginable permutations. Mr. Harris is correct to state that conservatives wish to “preserve past traditions.” By this definition, I am indeed a conservative. If we do not preserve this sacred tradition of God-granted rights to all people, then we invite government overreach and violations of all our rights as citizens. History is full of examples where this has happened. I pray America does not follow suite.
Tim Knopp listened
Following the tragic murder of George Floyd, we’ve seen communities across Oregon come together calling for change. From Ontario to Portland, cities of differing demographics, cultures and people have made their demands for a more fair and just judicial system clear.
Our state senator, Tim Knopp, listened. Like almost all elected officials, he released a thoughtful statement committing himself to be a part of that change, but those weren’t just words. Soon after, he informed his constituents that he had been in communication with the leader of the People of Color Caucus and local law enforcement agencies to put forward legislation to ban the knee hold and choke maneuver that was used to kill George Floyd and Eric Garner.
He’s working to improve the record keeping system to ensure law enforcement agencies have full records of new hires so bad actors don’t slip through the cracks, and that he will continue to work with the POC Caucus and law enforcement to create a safer and more transparent system for all involved.
I am so thankful to have this type of leadership representing us in Salem. A legislator who listens to his community and wastes no time taking action is rare and refreshing. Keep up the good work, Senator Knopp.
