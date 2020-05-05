Rethink policy on rentals
I am writing to express our absolute disapproval of the City of Bend’s stand as it allows and encourages out of town visitors to come to Bend. Allowing short term vacation rentals to stay open and rent to non-monitored, non-essential renters goes against everything we have tried SO hard to do these past couple of months. We are watching and the closer we get to summer we see increased numbers of out of state plates parking and gathering at rental locations.
Most of us are are taking every responsible action possible to slow things down, flatten the curve, protect our town and the “essential” workers who have no choice but to go to work in incredibly dangerous times (except to quit and subsequently be unable to obtain unemployment money.) Our hospital CEO has been an amazing leader and is probably the most influential person in Deschutes County as far as keeping the numbers down. This has protected not only us as a whole, but also our healthcare personnel. It has served to keep staff, equipment, medication, supplies and rooms available for cases when needed. We owe him a huge debt of gratitude and need to continue the approach of distancing and staying at home.
Please don’t let all of these efforts and sacrifices be undermined by letting people from harder hit, and therefore higher risk, states come in and crowd our stores, our trails, our neighborhoods. So many local businesses have resolved to do the right thing and are taking a huge economic hit. If the owners of vacation rentals are not volunteering to participate in this endeavor, they should be mandated to do so.
This is a daunting and frightening time. Oregon is doing as well as it is because our Governor has held firm and we, as locals, have devoted ourselves to keeping our city healthy and safe.
— Karen Brodsky, Bend
Change the system
What I have noticed during these past weeks are more families along the trails, families biking together and walking in the neighborhood together. I see mutual aid fundraisers sprouting up and individuals trying to step in to fill the persistent gaps that partisan politics can't seem to close. From listening to the conversation that is taking place in the news and in social media, people are realizing that maybe capitalism isn't working or in our best interest. We're also still in shock at how quickly our economy broke when we asked people to stay home and for businesses to close so our healthcare system wouldn’t collapse.
Unfortunately, I'm not sure that we will be motivated to consider changing anything once the economy opens back up again. It will be unfortunate if we don't take this time to question our blind faith in consumerism and unbridled capitalism and privatization of the commons. Once people get back to work, they will be burdened with maxed-out credit cards, unpaid mortgages or debts to landlords, and whatever other debts that were deferred but not forgiven. How will they have any energy to contemplate changing the system?
I do hope that we find the motivation and inspiration for change.
— Nancy Boever, Bend
Reach out to long-term care
During this unprecedented time in our history, please take a moment to consider residents in long term care facilities. Unfortunately, coronavirus poses greater risks and subjects residents in nursing homes and assisted living to disproportionate burden. Many are confined to their rooms and dealing with social isolation. As someone who lives in Central Oregon, along with many community volunteers who work with me as advocates for these residents, we are working closely with our system partners including Department of Human Services, long-term care service providers, and other health/social service agencies to address concerns related to this challenging time.
We are working with providers to find innovative ways to connect residents with their families, friends, ombudsmen, case managers, etc. and lessen the impact of restrictions imposed for the safety of all. Residents, families and facilities alike have been incredibly creative, illustrating the compassion for our seniors and willingness to do their part to limit transmission.
Also, I want to acknowledge the hard work being done by the caregiving staff in long term care communities. Often underappreciated for the good work they do serving residents, these workers are critical during this time. They deserve the respect of all of us for helping our vulnerable populations and our support as a community.
Please consider how you may help a resident in long-term care by calling someone you know, helping them access virtual visitation options, send videos, notes and cards and reaching out to facilities to see what residents/caregivers need during this time.
— Todd Steele, deputy state long-term care ombudsman for Central Oregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.