Republicans value transparency
The executive orders made by Gov. Kate Brown to shut down Oregon’s economy have had devastating impacts on Oregonians, and they deserve to know the whole story.
House Republicans believe that transparency and clear communication are key elements in any good government, which is why since March 19 we have posted regular updates on our legislative website with information from the calls with agency staff and representatives from the governor’s office.
These calls are informational only and provide resources so that legislators can better serve our constituents when they have questions about their businesses, the CARES Act and issues with government agencies, such as not receiving unemployment payments.
Oregonians deserve to know how state government is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they should not have to get the information second hand or days later. The executive branch has kept a tight rein on information, which at times seems like an unnecessary action designed to limit questions and disagreements from the public. Gov. Brown could have allowed for a more open and collaborative process, but instead opted for one-sided, erratic decision-making.
House Republicans support access and transparency, but it is more critical now than ever as the state faces and prepares to recover from COVID-19. In order to increase that transparency, we support inviting members of the media to participate in these calls in order to quickly share the most recent updates with the public.
— House Republican Leader Christine Drazan
No, not tattoos
Meredith Shadrach’s “DNR” letter begs to be countered by another opinion. I would direct your attention to George Santayana’s now-famous quote; “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” “The Life of Reason,” 1905.
Her suggestion, namely that persons who act on different sets of philosophies, or are different or lesser than herself, should in some way be identified by a tattoo, screams out loud and clear to those of us who understand what “tattooing” individuals of different persuasions as ourselves means.
This was an extreme suggestion to do to persons who did not wear masks when she deemed it necessary, namely with “DNR” (Do Not Risk), tattooed on their foreheads, and pointed out such about Phil Henderson, who is a Deschutes County commissioner and a dedicated public servant.
The implication should be clear. It only took roughly a decade (1930’s-1940’s) to turn Germany from a functioning society, into Dante’s inner circle of hell. Ms. Shadrach’s letter and suggestion should send chills up the spine of any fair-minded person with any knowledge of history.
— Christine Simone, Bend
A better health plan
There are some 40 million people now unemployed in the United States. One in 5 Oregonians are out of work, according to The Bulletin. This might be a good time to rethink the wisdom of tying health insurance to whatever your random employer happens to want to offer — or be able to offer. Generally, the people making higher wages also have the better insurance coverage. The people least able to financially deal with health issues generally have the worst coverage. So maybe some well-crafted, effective national health care that works to protect all the citizens in the richest country in the world is worth another look. Put yourself in the place of someone who has both lost his or her family’s income as well as their health insurance. And for any one family, that doesn’t have to be a pandemic. It can be just one single family losing a job. Right now there are millions facing this tragedy. But it has been happening for decades in America. So let’s ask ourselves as Americans. Could we as Americans do better?
— Richard D. Esson, Bend
Protect voting by protecting Post Office
Oregon just had a record primary turnout with vote by mail. The entire country needs vote by mail, especially with COVID-19 and the upcoming 2020 general election. To do this, we need a functioning, well-funded U.S. Postal Service.
Oregon’s delegation is leading the way with Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici and Peter DeFazio helping to pass the Heroes Act, which includes national vote by mail and money for the U.S. Postal Service. In contrast, Rep. Greg Walden has refused to vote in favor of the funds necessary to safeguard Americans’ voting rights even when these rights are threatened by an expanding pandemic.
Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley are pushing to get the Heroes Act through the Senate, but Sen. Mitch McConnell and other GOP Senators feel no urgency to do anything but help themselves and their donors. This is unacceptable. The Senate must join the House and protect the rights of all Americans to vote safely and securely.
Past generations have sacrificed their lives to protect our right to vote. We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to safeguard it now.
— Mary Chaffin, Sisters
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.