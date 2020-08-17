Redistricting should be fair
On behalf of the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County, I would like to thank you for your fair, continuing coverage of the People Not Politicians initiative for the ballot measure to be included on the November ballot. I want to assure you that in spite of the opposition of Our Oregon which gets support from public employee unions, the Democratic Party, and Planned Parenthood, the League of Women Voters of Deschutes County will continue to persist in our mission of providing fair elections for all the citizens of Oregon. The League of Women Voters of U.S. and other state and local leagues throughout the country have fought for fair and equitable redistricting and against gerrymandering for years. The League of Women Voters of Oregon and Deschutes County will continue to empower voters and defend our democracy! Voters, please let your voices be heard in the upcoming election!
—Carol Loesche is president of League of Women Voters Deschutes County
Save the census
The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced it would prematurely end census operations on September 30, 2020, despite disruptions due to COVID-19 that have significantly slowed data collection. The counting date had been extended through October 31 for that very reason.This is an intentional and transparent move designed to sabotage the census, thereby skewing Congressional representation, redistricting, and critical funding allotments for every state in the nation. Nearly four of ten households have not yet been counted. To a large degree, these are immigrants, people of color, and traditionally undercounted groups. The results of this misrepresentation will last a decade. Congress can and should act to protect the census by ensuring adequate funding in the next covid stimulus package to continue census counting through October as planned. Please encourage our elected officials, Rep. Greg Walden and Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, to fight for the necessary funding.
—Daera Dobbs, Bend
District Attorney is on our side?
It is so refreshing to see our DA is standing up for our rights, who in the majority, are the law abiding citizens. His support of the current politically motivated thinking that anarchy and law-breaking actions are OK is exactly where we should aspire to be as a county. No, we will never be Portland, but certainly something to we could grow to be in the future? The condemnation of law-breakers and quickly making an example of them through the legal system is exactly a county to be put on display.
And his name making national news is just, well giving me a fuzzy feeling sitting here. The blatant and intentional progressive thinking of the DA is so inspirational, at the forefront and a gift for voters that just keeps on giving every time he opens his mouth!
I’ve also read there is a real epidemic of cars parking unsafely at trailheads. I would suggest we get the DA to make sure the ticketing and towing continues until the rules are followed. How callous of these hikers! Oh wait, that’s the fed’s job!
Sarcasm aside, reality is that he swore an allegiance to all county residents to uphold the law. He needs to do his job and keep politics out of the court room. His unearned privilege got him elected, lets see how that works out at the next election.
— Rand Rietmann, Sisters
Conserving water should pay
First, I would like to thank The Bulletin for its renewed interest in the crisis in water resources in Central Oregon. I recall a recent article where a rancher was quoted at the end of the piece, “I should be compensated for conserving water but I’m not.”
That statement illustrates both the largest obstacle and the greatest opportunity in creating a basin-wide system of abundant water to sustain the needs of farms, communities, fish, wildlife, and recreation.
Currently, irrigation districts are compensated with state and federal grants to pipe and improve their delivery systems and receive a portion of the conserved water to expand service. Conservation groups and natural resource agencies are compensated with donations and grants to get more water back into the stream and serve the requirements of the Endangered Species and Clean Water Acts.
Individual water users who wish to conserve pay extra. They pay higher assessments needed to complete the piping projects. If a water user wishes to lease their water back to the stream, they must pay their assessment, plus an additional handling fee. If they just use less, they face loss of their water right.
Yet, individual water users have the capacity to save significant amounts of water at a much lower cost and actually multiply the savings generated by multi-million-dollar piping projects. For that to happen, the system needs to change. On-farm conservation needs to produce tangible benefits to the farmer, not added cost.
—Jeff Rola, Tumalo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.