Re-open schools
I was very disappointed to read that Bend area teachers are hesitant about returning to school because of their possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
In taking this position they are denying scientific evidence and medical opinion and are putting their own welfare ahead of the welfare of the children whose education and welfare they are entrusted with.
The advice of the American Academy of Pediatrics makes it very plain: "Almost 6 months into the pandemic, accumulating evidence and collective experience argue that children, particularly school-aged children, are far less important drivers of SARS-CoV-2 transmission than adults."
Therefore, serious consideration should be paid toward strategies that allow schools to remain open, even during periods of COVID-19 spread. In doing so, we could minimize the potentially profound adverse social, developmental, and health costs that our children will continue to suffer until an effective treatment or vaccine can be developed and distributed or, failing that, until we reach herd immunity.
The seasonal flu affects far more children than COVID and the few that are infected are far less likely to transmit it to adults. Many more children are hospitalized and die from the flu than from COVID. If teachers don't ask that schools be closed every year from November to March they shouldn't ask that they not reopen this fall.
— Jeff Keller, Bend
Portland's inept governance
I am appalled at the gross ineptitude and lack of governance in Portland resulting in two months of violence besieging this city.
KOIN-TV news posted July 19; “About 15 hours after rioters broke into the building that houses the Portland Police Association offices and set a fire, a passel of community leaders and activists begged for an end to the violence that has gripped the city for nearly two months”.
PPA President Daryl Turner gathered leaders and community activists who all agreed that the violence has to stop. Turner said, “Our community has had enough. Our business owners have had enough. Officers have had enough and Portland has had enough,” Turner said.
“This is no longer about George Floyd. This is no longer about racial equity about racial justice. This is no longer about reform or the evolution of policing. This is about violence, rioting, destruction, chaos, anarchy.”
Mayor Ted Wheeler and Gov. Kate Brown want the Feds to leave because they aren’t needed and blame the Homeland Security officers and the Trump administration for inflaming the rioters further. Really? Where is their culpability for the fact that this violence has perpetuated for two months and nothing has been done to quell it except curtail the police’s ability to prevent further violence.
Take some responsibility for your egregious incompetence in allowing the destruction, graffiti and violence to continue in this beautiful city. Where is your accountability to all the business owners and residents who have been grievously affected by all this chaos? Shame on you!
— Marilynn Jacobs, Bend
Constitution means protect all viewpoints
I see where you printed an article in The Bulletin about the Navy Veteran being “beaten” by the feds in Portland during a protest/riot where federal property was being defaced/damaged.
Yet I did not see a picture in the Bulletin of the reporter who was beaten by an Antifa “protester” who ended up with a brain injury...with pictures, etc. In fact, did the Bulletin even mention the reporter being beaten in the article about the Navy vet?
Violence of any kind is not appropriate regardless of one's viewpoint. Protesting is not damaging, defacing, destroying people’s property and one must remember that federal property is our property.
Setting fires to buildings, cars, etc. and stealing other’s property is not protesting, it is rioting and I wonder if the vet protested the rioters who were involved with turning the protest into a riot.
All laws are equal, who gets to decide which ones get enforced? There is a process in Oregon and America for changing laws and it does not include violence. And I have to admit, at times I am afraid to speak out for fear of physical/property harm by those that do not agree with my view point.
Short of everyone being safe to have their viewpoint, it is the person/group that has the biggest club that gets to decide who’s viewpoint gets heard. The Constitution of the U.S. and Oregon protects all viewpoints against violence, that’s its job!
— Ralph Michael Shirtcliff, Redmond
