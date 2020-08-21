Protect our rivers
Oregon’s wild rivers are legendary. Our family has built a way of life on these rivers thanks to the wild salmon and steelhead that call them home. Sport fishing has been the glue that has bound our family together for generations. If we have any hope of safeguarding our family heritage and the jobs sustained by fishing into the future, we need to act — before it’s too late. Pacific Northwest salmon and steelhead have sounded the alarm for years, and it’s about time for us to listen. Recovering salmon and steelhead is about so much more than saving a fish. Livelihoods of thousands in this region depend on what we do here in the Pacific Northwest. As we are teaching our beautiful grandchildren to fish, it would break our hearts to tell them that we had a real shot to bring about the biggest river restoration in history and we did nothing. We want to tell them — and show them — a free-flowing Lower Snake, teach them to fish on rivers with robust runs coming home, and we want them to have that same opportunity. This is about so much more than a fish. This is about our place in history and leaving a legacy we can be proud of. The federal agencies have proven time and again that they’re not up to the task. Oregon: Let’s show them how it’s done, shall we?
— Bryon and Jenny Fagan, Redmond
Outrageous mail machine destruction
We saw in the news last night that many of the faster mail processing machines were not only removed from the post office under the new Republican Postmaster General, but they were destroyed! This is an outrageous move to keep mail-in ballots from being counted in time, and part of the GOP effort to suppress the vote. Louis DeJoy should not only be removed as postmaster general, but should be jailed for destroying government property. This type of voter suppression is what one sees in a dictatorship and is where this country is heading if we don’t replace Trump and his GOP enablers.
— Ted Keener, Bend
Criminal records
In his Aug. 20 column defending the people who interfered with federal officers by blocking their buses, Rev. Pete Kelly gives the impression that two innocent migrants had been cruelly and perhaps even immorally swept up by misguided federal agents. Whether intentionally or not, he omitted any reference to the fact that according to a local news source “The two individuals arrested by ICE have criminal records that include convictions for assault, harassment, coercion and criminal trespassing. They are also repeat immigration violators who were previously encountered by U.S. immigration officials and granted voluntary return to their home countries … both men do have a criminal history in Deschutes County, including misdemeanor and assault charges.
Would there have been the same outpouring of support for these men if they had not been illegal immigrants? Does being in the country illegally grant some form of immunity from the laws that apply to others? Would Kelley and those that were interfering with the officers have done so if the people being arrested were white U.S. citizens?
Applying different rules to others on the basis of their race is racism no matter what the reason for doing it is.
— Jeff Keller, Bend
Try Armenian food
A recent article in GO! Magazine entitled “Mediterranean Medley in Bend” excluded a most important culture. That of the country of Armenia. This ancient Christian nation has existed for centuries and has some of the finest cuisine in the world. Think shish-kebob, pilav, sarma (grape leaf or cabbage), yalanchi, cheese boreg and dolma(stuffed vegetables). The list is almost endless. Armenia is located within the regions of Turkey, Iran and Lebanon. It is home to Mount Ararat. I hope that this letter makes you hungry for our food.
— Richard Asadoorian, Sunriver
Contribute to your communityWhat an extraordinary guest column Kimberly Lausten wrote! Both the story about the weed-pulling lady and Kimberly’s take on its significance were superb. I found her description of the heroic weeder to be both entertaining and inspirational. She’s clearly an insightful observer of the human condition. The lessons Kimberly drew from the encounter are even more significant, especially in view of our current societal divisiveness.
If, after a careful reading, you’re not moved to reevaluate your ability (and responsibility) to make personal contributions to your community, then please renew your efforts in that regard. I know I have. We don’t have to tackle the problems of the world, although some will do that. If we just make something better that others will benefit from, then so be it. There’s no time like the present — and you’ll be glad that you joined the effort.
— Kent McLean, Redmond
