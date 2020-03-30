Protect children
I love Mr. Rogers’ words of advice to children when they are frightened or stressed.
The reality today is that the helpers that immediately come to mind — those usually visible and present — are now not so easily seen.
Kids are home. They don’t see their teachers, bus drivers, police officers, school nurses, school office staff … the list goes on and on.
Families normally stressed-to-the-max are now even more stressed.
Research tells us that increasing stress increases the incidence of domestic violence and child abuse. Local law enforcement reports calls are down in number. Why would calls to law enforcement be down during these days of increased stress? One reason might be that our usual helpers — our mandatory reporters of child abuse — are not seeing kids. Kids don’t have easy access to their usual helpers. This is why it is so very important that all of us step up to be the helpers — we need to report when we see signs of child abuse and/or domestic violence.
Public service announcements educate the public in ways to prevent child abuse: “See something. Say something.” Let’s commit to expanding that message. “See something. Say something. Be alert to neighbors. Listen. Check in. Stay connected. Our goal is for everyone, including our children, to stay healthy and to be safe.”
“Look for the helpers …”
Today, during this time, all of us need to be the helpers.
Call 911 for immediate assistance.
Call 1-855-503-7233 for the Child Abuse Hotline.
— Marcia Houston, Bend
Practice social distancing
What I see on TV news from Washington is disappointing. Why is a photo op more important to our politicians than setting a good example by standing the recommended 6 feet apart?
— Diane Prescott, Bend
Identify people with virus
Why can’t we, in this global pandemic, publicly identify who is affected with COVID-19 to stop the continuous spread of the virus?
I fully understand the patient right of privacy law that assures secrecy with compliance keeping them under the radar. But this is a time for bold decisions to lower the curve.
A quick law or executive order could, because of this national emergency, provide a 90 -day exemption to the law. Transparency would benefit the health care workers, reducing their time interviewing the patient, who then has to provide a list of probable contacts in the week prior to being tested positive to be notified. If a name appears of a person I may have had casual contact with, I’m duty bound to self-quarantine to ensure the health and well-being of others.
We can either read the patient’s name or someone’s obituary because of lack of prudent expedient communication.
— Joe Kosanovic, Redmond
A bad comparison
There are a few who seem to think that a pandemic is not deserving of serious government action since more people have died from automobile accidents (Vote Incumbents Out, Mike Koonce March 25). To state the obvious: Vehicle accidents are not contagious. If someone pulls you to safety from a car accident, it doesn’t mean they, and everyone they come in contact with, will be injured or die in traffic within two weeks. As for the government not taking action to “ameliorate this pandemic of death and injury from automobiles,” one only has to look up the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to see the hundreds of requirements manufacturers must meet.
As for alcohol -related deaths, some may argue that alcoholism has a genetic link, but it also is not contagious. There are many government restrictions on the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, as any restaurant owner will attest.
If you feel compelled to “vote incumbents out” to save the nation’s economy, bear in mind it may be your friends and family who make the ultimate sacrifice. And for analogous public health issues, compare COVID-19 to the influenza pandemic of 1918, not the family van.
— Larry Cole, Redmond
Not Buehler
The United States is one of only seven countries to allow abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy, putting us in the company of countries like China and North Korea. At that point in the pregnancy, a baby is able to feel pain. Despite being a doctor, Knute Buehler has never, to our knowledge, condemned such a barbaric practice, nor has he made any attempt to fight it. Instead, during his failed gubernatorial campaign, he stated more than 21 times, on the record, that he supports abortion rights.
We don’t know yet who we are voting for in the Republican primary, but it won’t be Knute Buehler.
— Jana Greenshield and Jay Greenshield, Bend
