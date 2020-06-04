A recent Bulletin (May 27) contains two pictures that convey false information about the proper use of face masks.
The first, on page A4, shows a man wearing a mask that does not cover his nose, which is bad enough, but is made worse by the caption that says he is wearing the mask “as a precaution against the virus.” A mask that does not cover the nose is useless and the mask protects the wearer from transmitting the virus, not from being infected by it.
The second, on page A7, shows a person working alone in the middle of an apple orchard wearing a mask when there is absolutely no need to be doing that.
When you are alone outdoors in the sunshine, even if you are contagious, there is zero chance of you transmitting the virus, and your use of this picture gives the false impression that the mask is the right thing to do.
As we try to get past the paranoia that has become so pervasive it is important that we follow the science and not just adhere to social guidelines.
— Jeff Keller, Bend
In the May 30 Bulletin, Jeremy Dickman of Bend accuses Deschutes County commissioners of “ pandering to a religious voting bloc” because the commission may vote to require nonenforcement of the governor’s order to keep churches closed. Dickman apparently believes we need to require people to be “safe.”
Dickman does not realize that church attendance is voluntary.
Anyone who does not feel safe attending church is not required to attend.
We do not need Dickman or the governor determining what is good for us, as they are not qualified to do so.
We also read, in a letter from Paul Primak, that people who believe in individual liberties are “elitist,” and that we elitists should “ take a step back … so that medical professionals and scientists (can) get a handle on this novel virus. ”
Primak apparently believes that certain civil liberties granted to us in our Constitution are null and void at the whim of the governor. If that is the case, then we should cede all our liberties forthwith and embrace totalitarianism, a la China, allowing the governing elite to decide our fates as they please.
A wiser head than Dickman, Primak or I once observed that “a desire to help people is usually a thinly veiled attempt to control them.” And control of the population and the economy is exactly what this lockdown business is all about.
— Mike Koonce, Bend
Check your white privilege. Growing up Asian American in Bend, I learned that people don’t talk about racism, they make racist jokes instead. Summit High School didn’t teach me about white privilege, microaggressions or the model minority myth. We never learned about the Native American tribes whose land we stole and now call home.
We didn’t talk about how black people face disproportionate incarceration rates or how innocent black people like George Floyd and many others are being murdered by the police without consequence.
We need to teach racial justice in schools and raise children to be anti-racist.
We need to make Bend more inclusive and supportive to black, indigenous and people of color.
Portland, deemed the “whitest large city” in the United States, frankly, feels diverse compared to 92.7% white Bend.
If you haven’t noticed, you benefit from white privilege.
Not thinking about race, racism and violence every day is a luxury.
If you are surprised or disturbed by the protests happening across the country, you are privileged to be able to look away from the constant hurt and oppression in our society.
If you think racism happens elsewhere, check your white privilege.
If you are not actively working to dismantle systems of oppression and racism, you are supporting the systems that allow black people in America to be murdered by police.
Bend, Oregon, acknowledge your white privilege, then do everything you can to dismantle the racist systems of oppression this country and this town was built upon.
— Emma Su, Bend
