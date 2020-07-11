Praise for Bend Police
In these days of strong and regrettably often justified criticism of police behavior against minorities, I want to share a recent encounter my family had with the Bend Police Department that demonstrated behavior that merits commendation.
The incident was initiated by my adopted Hispanic son, who has a long history of mental illness. On May 8 my son suffered a mental breakdown, causing him to become violent and to destroy property at my residence. When he found and started shooting an air rifle, he posed a threat to my family and to neighbors. I called 911, explaining what was happening and noting that my son suffered from mental illness.
The police responded sending a large contingent of well-armed officers to our neighborhood. However, having recognized the problem as a mental health issue, the officers stayed largely out of sight, and an officer specially trained to deal with mental health issues communicated with my son. Rather than using force, Bend Police worked for more than two hours to calm him down and to get him to surrender. Thanks to this approach, an incident that could have resulted in my son and/or others being injured or killed ended with no physical violence and my son being hospitalized.
Kudos to the Bend Police Department for its professionalism and extraordinary patience.
— Jerry Wein, Bend
Shocked at The Bulletin
I am shocked and dismayed that The Bulletin would print on July Fourth: the complete text of the Declaration of Independence; a very thought-provoking article, by Cass Sunstein, a Bloomberg columnist and professor of law, about Lyndon Johnson’s stance on civil rights; and at the same time print (on Page A9) “Trump gives fiery speech at Rushmore.”
During that speech, Trump did just about everything except wave the “Stars and bars,” and yet The Bulletin remains absolutely silent about every affront to democracy and our Constitution that is perpetrated by this man who is untruthful about almost everything and is supremely unfit to be the President of the Great United States of America.
Trump does not, nor apparently does The Bulletin, realize these demonstrations are just another bid for independence from the powers that have suppressed the advancement of peoples of color that have remained in place since the Civil War. Remember the Declaration of Independence says: ALL are created equal, and granted unalienable Rights, to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
When these goals have been achieved, the demonstrations will end.
In the meantime, if it’s true, and apparently we will never hear it from this “news-less” paper, this president may actually have sacrificed our dedicated service members to further his own agenda. Thereby denying those service member their rights to LIFE, LIBERTY and HAPPINESS.
Justice is crying to be heard.
— Diana Hopson, Redmond
Zydeco helps others
I would like to acknowledge Zydeco restaurant. Despite being arguably the hardest-hit industry, they have been generously giving back to the community. My daughter is a teacher at Pilot Butte Middle School and Zydeco gave her family a full meal. Last week it was health care workers, before that the unemployed, next week foster parents. Such a generous attitude. I pray they survive and thrive after this crisis.
— Dave Gregson, Bend
Our rights
I think it’s time for Bend to institute some Tough Love on those that continue to flaunt the law and common decency around the COVID pandemic that has affected us all. The “Live Free or Die” crowd think that they have the right to do exactly as they please no matter who they hurt. Those that don’t wear masks or distance themselves, who think that partying is more important than catching the virus and spreading it, are dead wrong. We all have a responsibility to our families, fellow citizens and businesses that will be shut down again because of the increased spread of the virus. And that includes the visitors who flood into Bend and bring the virus with them.
As I write this, admissions at St. Charles Hospital have doubled in 24-hours and they have yet to see the fallout from all the illegal gatherings that will happen on the July 4th. If those who think they have the right to do whatever they want and catch the virus, the hospitals should have the right to not admit them. Why should doctors and nurses be put at risk because someone irresponsibly catches and spreads COVID? Then the “Live Free or Die” crowd could become the “Live Free and Die” crowd. But that’s their choice. It’s not the choice of the majority of us whose health and lives are at stake. We have rights too.
— Sandra Kunz, Bend
