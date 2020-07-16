As the former presiding judge in Deschutes County, I congratulate newly retired Bend Police Chief Jim Porter for his outstanding service of nearly four decades in law enforcement. I met Jim Porter when he was a Crook County deputy sheriff in 1985 and have always respected his judgment, professionalism, kindness and common sense.
As chief, Jim Porter focused on modernization, training and diversity. Innovations included recruiting women from college athletic programs because of their fitness and understanding of teamwork. He expected every officer to perform duties fairly and objectively. Chief Porter vetted training instructors and used only open -competitive bidding for all department business. Accordingly, there has not been a whiff of scandal during Chief Porter’s term.
Chief Porter’s policies dramatically changed how local law enforcement interacts with homeless and mentally ill people. Too often, such people are injured or killed by officers trained only to see these people as a physical threat. Because of Chief Porter, the Bend Police Department has specially trained officers who deescalate dangerous situations without harm to the person or the community.
Chief Porter is an exceptional problem solver committed to enhancing public safety. He exemplifies the department’s mission “to protect and serve the community with teamwork, integrity and excellence.” Central Oregon has been extremely fortunate to have a police chief who is both a visionary and also an exceptionally fine and kind human being. Congratulations, Jim Porter — we will miss you!
— Senior Judge Alta J. Brady, Bend
In his 6 July guest column, Dean Harris did a good job explaining a new critical theory of race that has been gaining traction, having been recently popularized by authors such as Ta-Nehisi Coates, Robin Diangelo, Ibram Kendi and Ijeoma Oluo.
It is a theory that correctly asserts that racism has been persistent and that it is sustained by institutional structures and practices. But beyond these fundamentals, the theory falls short and strikes an illiberal tone.
The methods for change emphasize power and intimidation — the worst feature of identity politics — rather than evidence and debate.
For instance, following the new theory, this commentary will likely not be seen as a helpful critique, but will be relabeled as “defensive,” implying it is a defense of racism. Further, the ideas for institutional reform offered by advocates thus far are thin and impractical.
If the new theory of race that Mr. Harris promotes becomes the dominant ideology in our politics, progress on race relations will grind to a halt for the foreseeable future.
— Ron Smith, Bend
I am an registered nurse and have worked in the operating room since 1992. Our profession is based on scientific and societal principals that guide our work.
If you search scholarly articles about wearing a mask in the operating room, you will find that it goes back at least into the early 1900s. It is recognized that masks protect not only the patient from bacterial/viral contamination from the surgeon and staff, but also protect staff from particles of patient fluids that may be harmful in turn.
Since this is an accepted fact, I am perplexed that people hesitate to wear a mask, particularly if they understand the ease of transmission and virility of the virus with which we are living. Would these same people go to surgery willingly if they knew the staff was not wearing masks during their surgery? Would they like to have their broken leg pinned with the surgeon talking and laughing into their wound?
There is nothing political about wanting to protect yourself when you have a surgical procedure. People want to feel safe whether they are having surgery or they are out in public. There are reasons for resistance such as vanity, fear of being seen as weak and “rugged individualism,” but perhaps the most basic reason is ignorance and a lack of critical thinking skills.
Regardless of the underlying reasons, where is our compassion for our fellow human beings? I didn’t know there were so many people who just don’t care.
— Monica Welch, Bend
I am writing in response to Yancy Lind’s guest column published on July 8. Mr. Lind asks some important questions about the development of the Thornburgh Resort — and water use in general — here in Central Oregon. I would like to remind all that we live in a desert, that water resources cannot possibly be replenished at the rate that they are being used. We would do well to listen to Yancy Lind.
— Julie Naslund, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.