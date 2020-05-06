Place your orders
I write this as a small business owner and manufacturer who has the privilege and responsibility of employing extraordinary people in a small town in the United States.
History proves we have every reason to have confidence in our tomorrow, as all things pass. We also know our actions today will shape our tomorrow.
On behalf of all business owners large and small in this incredible place called the United States of America, please place that order large or small as soon as you possibly can targeting businesses based in your community, region and country. These actions have a large impact and broad reach on helping to sustain and support U.S. innovation, manufacturing and employee livelihoods.
We are depending on you today because thousands of people are depending on us, for their tomorrow.
— Lance Gillies, CEO of EarthCruiser
More land for wilderness
In a recent editorial, The Bulletin asked a good question: “how much land does Oregon have that is appropriate for wilderness?”
The answer is a lot. A heckuva lot.
In Oregon’s high desert alone, federal surveys and volunteer-driven inventories have identified eight million acres of public lands and hundreds of miles of rivers and streams deserving of protection. These treasured places include Steelhead Falls, the John Day River and the Owyhee Canyonlands — quintessential, irreplaceable landscapes in Oregon’s dry side.
Wilderness designation is a timeless and enduring commitment to preserve this natural heritage. Designation is also increasingly important to protect wildlife, habitats and watersheds from a warming world and a burgeoning biodiversity crisis.
Renowned scientist E.O. Wilson has championed the idea that we save as much as half the Earth to conserve species and ecosystems. The U.S. Senate is already considering a first step: protecting 30% of the country by 2030.
Wilderness areas — along with lands and water protected by Wild and Scenic Rivers, national conservation areas, national monuments and other federal designations — can serve as climate refugia for flora and fauna threatened by improvident development, climate change and other factors.
And as The Bulletin noted, protected public lands and waters offer endless recreational opportunities, generating new, sustainable revenue streams for local communities and regional economies.
Oregon Natural Desert Association welcomes this important discussion on conservation, and invites you to join us in protecting our desert public lands, waters and wildlife.
— Ryan Houston, Executive Director ONDA
Support those helping others
I have been following Oregon’s COVID-19 coverage and want to share the story of invisible but essential workers who are caring for our neighbors with intellectual and developmental disabilities during this crisis.
Direct support professionals, or DSPs, work 24/7, often in people’s homes where they cannot practice social distancing. They support people who need help with basic hygiene, health and nutrition, connecting with loved ones, taking medications and more—all despite having as hard a time as hospitals (or harder) securing personal protective equipment (PPE).
Yet Medicaid-funded disability service providers are at risk of closing permanently because they lack funding to cover overtime and hazard pay for DSPs, which are essential during this pandemic. The federal government has overlooked these services entirely, along with the vulnerable people they support, in distributing congressionally appropriated CARES Act funding. Without DSPs, people with disabilities — especially the medically vulnerable — risk being institutionalized or forced into already-overwhelmed hospitals unnecessarily.
The good news is that Senator Ron Wyden and Representative Greg Walden can make a difference by holding the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services accountable in distributing federal resources to Medicaid programs. People with disabilities in Oregon and the DSPs on which they rely desperately need your support.
— Gerald Nebeker, Salem
Sky is not falling
It is good to know when Central Oregon needs “reliable" statistics on the real estate market the go-to person in Bend is pulmonary specialist in Dr. Alan Ertle and his guest opinion. Using three year old population data and an inaccurate information platform, Zillow, we can rely on another statistical juggling sky-is-falling missive. Never mind the Central Oregon Multiple Listing Service right here in Bend, and one of the many Realtor experts who have been working hard to help the public purchase, sell, or transfer real estate unceasingly during the Covid-19 shut down. This 40 plus years of experience real estate broker, investor, and landlord would prescribe taking two baby aspirin and inviting “experts” to remain in their own wheelhouse.
— John W. Baker, Sunriver
