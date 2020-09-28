Vote Phil Chang
There’s a candidate for the Deschutes County commissioner position who will actually make a difference in our daily lives here in Central Oregon. That person is Phil Chang.
One of our commissioners’ greatest responsibilities is ensuring high quality behavioral health services for our most vulnerable community members. This includes mental health, addictions and county health issues like COVID-19.
Access to mental health care is key in diverting vulnerable populations from jail.
The recently opened Deschutes County Stabilization Center is staffed 24/7 with professional mental health workers. When police determine that they are dealing with a mental health issue, they can divert the person from the ER or jail, to this much more helpful and cost effective alternative.
Similarly, the Bend-LaPine Schools are focusing on mental health issues including suicide prevention, bullying and drug abuse.
Unfortunately, Phil Henderson has not supported mental health resources in our community to the extent that I would like to see. He was against funding behavioral health positions for the county jail and Bend-LaPine School s. He also delayed the construction of the stabilization center and did not support expanding it to a 24/7 service. And on COVID-19, he stood in support with anti-mask protesters, putting the health of our community at risk.
In contrast, Phil Chang will be a strong proponent of these programs.
The choice is clear; if you care about your tax dollars and public health, vote for Phil Chang.
— Mary Fay, Bend
Railroad column was off-track
A recent guest column in The Bulletin is off the mark with respect to the railroad industry’s ability to transport hazardous materials safely. We are in the safest era of railroading ever; 99.99% of all hazardous materials reach their destination without incident.
The column observes that liquefied natural gas must be transported in refrigerated rail cars, “which is unlikely to happen soon.” The railroads have been safely transporting cryogenic liquids in refrigerated rail cars for decades. The refrigerated rail cars used to transport LNG would be even safer than those cars, with thicker steel shells. Furthermore, railroads would apply a 27-factor risk analysis to establish the safest route and LNG trains would be subject to enhanced federal braking requirements.
The column also discusses the transportation of crude oil. The industry has fully transitioned to enhanced tank cars for crude oil service.
The railroads are also using advanced technologies to inspect track, bridges, and equipment to detect potential issues before they lead to an incident. Additionally, railroads have trained tens of thousands of first responders — including here in Oregon — on how to swiftly, safely manage the unlikely event of a rail incident involving hazardous materials.
These are just a few of the efforts to keep rail — and most importantly your community — safe. Safety is mission number one, and we are constantly striving for an accident-free future.
— Michael J. Rush, Safety and Operations, Association of American Railroads
More renewable power
A Sept. 20 Bulletin article sought to answer the question, “Where will power come from?”
The conclusion of the piece is that 80% to 90% of Oregon’s future electrical power will come from expanding renewable power, primarily solar and wind.
The remaining 10% to 20% will probably not be wind or solar because this would put the resilience of our electrical system at risk without prohibitive storage expense.
Many, including many environmental organizations, now believe that the fastest alternative for the remaining 10% to 20% will be to capture the emissions from newer natural gas power plants and sequester these emissions underground (called CCS).
This technology has been demonstrated and with new financial incentives (U.S. Code Section 45Q) now in place, the cost of this addition will not increase the net generation cost to the utility.
The biggest question in future power generation is not where the clean power will come from, but will it come before climate change destroys our children’s future?
The state’s electric utility suppliers have no acceptable timetable for meeting the state’s current emission reduction requirements, which will limit the impact of climate change.
Don’t just sit here and watch the emissions pump out of these natural gas fired electric plants. We know what needs to be done and we know it is affordable. Put the pressure on the Legislature to make it happen NOW.
— John Dunzer, Bend
