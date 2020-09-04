September is Suicide Prevention Month, and it’s important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing educational programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.
One action I’m taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it’s hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.
In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.
Together, we #KeepGoing.
— Richard Knotts, Bend
Years ago while driving down Interstate 5 south of Salem, I saw a large barn on the west side of the highway. The owner had painted a sign on the roof that read “Soldiers of the Cross … Armor Up”. Wow, I am not a very religious person, but I will never forget that profound message.
Today the “mob” has taken over Portland. What I see on TV is unbelievable. Peaceful protest seems to be cover for the law-breaking trouble makers. Are Bend and Prineville being tested? Where’s the resistance? To me BLM stands for Bureau of Land Management. Lets consider All Lives Matter.
I think its’ time for “Soldiers of Terrebonne and Redmond to … Armor Up.”
— Stan Cunningham, Redmond
I am not a big fan of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, but I would like to commend Luke Richter, the head of the group, for his efforts to maintain civility and a peaceful protest. However, the actions of this group, and the people who partook in it, were in my opinion nothing more than interference with law enforcement. In my opinion, Councilor Barb Campbell and DA John Hummel as elected officials should be particularly ashamed to lend their support to those that were interfering with legal law enforcement actions for what appear to be arrests of individuals here illegally and with criminal records. I hope that the citizens of Bend and Deschutes County will remember their antics when it comes time to vote them out of office.
— Bill Sager, Bend
As divided as we are, everyone is entitled to their opinions and still free to express them. That could change with the coming election. I have heard and been told, “liberals” (like me), just don’t understand. In response, all I can offer is what I understand and believe:
I do not believe Putin is our friend. I do not think our free press is “the enemy of the people.” I think vote-by-mail is safe and should be available for all.
I believe all the investigations that say Russia meddled in the 2016 election and is meddling in the 2020 election. I support our European allies and NATO. I do not think we have taught China a lesson.
I do not believe in racism. I support our military and our intelligence agencies.
I desire that Social Security, Medicare, the USPS, and Obamacare not be abolished. I believe in our governmental institutions as they were functioning before 2016.
I believe in the responsibility for wearing masks. I believe in the law, science, logic, experts, and experience over loyalty in ideology or autocracy.
I believe in country first as a citizen and the oath of office from my service and all those that still serve in any capacity. I believe in democracy, not autocracy, fascism, or theocracy. I believe that climate change has been caused by people.
I believe in truth, not alternative facts. I believe we will lose our democracy if Trump is reelected.
— Mel Stout, Bend
