I am the mother of talented professionals in their mid-30s who are so concerned about the future of this planet that they have determined not to become parents themselves. This makes me very sad.
Time is running out. We have a moral imperative to act on climate change, and Oregon should do its part with the passage of Senate Bill 1530. Unfinished business, it needs to pass in this “short session.”
SB 1530 would establish a market-based program (the approach Republican’s historically touted) that puts a price on emissions, holding the largest polluters in our state accountable for the damage they are doing to our air, our water, our health; incentivizes change to this practice; and fund investments that help Oregonians adapt to the multiple threats of climate change.
Corporations wanting to continue business as usual have succeeded in framing the debate over this bill as a battle between urban and rural Oregon. They claim Democrats are abusing their legislative supermajority to destroy the livelihood of truckers, loggers, ranchers and other working people. Many who would in fact benefit economically from a cap and invest program have been subjected to misinformation. Their resultant fear drives loud and visible opposition. This also makes me sad.
With significant concessions to rural Oregonians, specified investments and a role in implementation for communities most impacted by climate change, and protections against potential financial impact to lower income rate payers, there is no credible justification for Republican senators to oppose, let alone deny a vote on, SB 1530.
— Connie Peterson, Bend
Young people have, rightfully, been making news the last couple of years. From gun laws to climate change, their concerns are real, their engagements spirited. They have protested, made speeches and marched. Just last Saturday a group of Kalama High School students made their own headlines in The Daily News published in Longview Washington. In the front-page article, the students are pictured receiving the Auditors Cup Trophy for registering to vote the highest percentage of their eligible student body. They competed with other area high schools and won with a 33% registration result.
Carolyn Fundingsland, Cowlitz County auditor, came up with the idea to encourage young peoples’ civic involvement. Early on in the competition the Kalama High School team vowed to “crush” the competition by using the same attitude as their successful sports teams.
So, Bend-La Pine students, are you interested in yet another way for you and your fellow students to be heard? You can make it count. This time at the ballot box.
— Patricia Marvin, Bend
I applauded your recent position to filter reader opinions based on those who are informed on a topic supported by facts and those that mainly want to rant, a social media specialty. So I was disappointed to read Sunday’s “Voices of Central Oregon’s” piece, “Drive Bend away from vehicle-dominated transportation.” I had to read it twice searching the facts supporting the authors’ opinion. I found no evidence “these pieces are well vetted and are fact-based, so they are not simply opinions.” I take no offense to the opinion expressed by the authors and have to assume they are “well versed or steeped in the field” (of transportation), but there are no facts in this piece that would help support their conclusions and recommendations, so I can’t say I’m any better informed or swayed in either direction than I was before reading it.
— Rick Seibert, Bend
Why was everyone subjected to a 90-minute campaign speech instead of an actual description of where we are today as a country. Most of the great things the president took credit for are the result of the Bush and Obama presidencies and the rising economy that has resulted. He is continuing to ride that wave. The real test will be for everyone to see if his big tax reduction provides a benefit or if it will drag down the economy. We cannot sustain the additional $1 trillion in extra debt per year that the tax reduction has caused. Large-scale manufacturing is still leaving the country due to Wall Street incentives to executives. The large number of new factories the president mentioned as forming are small in scale and in over half there are no benefits for the employees. This is not a good situation for the long term and the young workers entering the workforce.
— Allen Wright, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.