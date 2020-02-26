Pass climate bill
I write in support of the Bulletin's recent editorial: "Oregon lawmakers must make law, not war" (Feb. 11, 2020)
With the clock ticking on the short legislative session, lawmakers from Central Oregon have a responsibility to their constituents to stay in the Capitol and do the job we are depending on them to do.
Every time they walk out, lawmakers delay legislation that could provide solutions for urgent issues such as affordable housing, homelessness and yes, the climate crisis.
When legislators disagree with the majority, they need to come to work, vote no and move on.
— Gena Goodman-Campbell lives in Bend. She is a Bend City Councilor, but the views expressed are her own.
REAL ID failure
I have been reading about California’s problems in updating driver licenses to the “Real ID” which will be required in October of this year to meet TSA’s requirements. At least they have been attempting to process their millions of requests. Here in Oregon we took to opposing the process back in 2009. That’s ok but come this October if you don’t have a passport or real id — you won’t be able to board a plane — period. In October of 2019 the Oregon DMV’s recommendation was “get a passport.” In their press conference they stated “they cannot legally begin to provide real ID cards until July of this year. If my math is right if there are a million residents who want to get that id (that’s about 25% of the total population), DMV will have to process those million requests in four months. I find it interesting that in that press release they don’t really mention what the “legal” issue was. Sounds like they were just hoping that some miracle would just make the whole thing disappear. There are going to be a lot of very unhappy citizens come October 2020.
— Tom Combs, Bend
Solving teacher shortage
In a recent article in The Bulletin concerning the expected shortage of teachers in the future, one solution being proposed by some OSU-Cascades staff was to "Make it easier to become a teacher." Having spent many years on various positions in the educational profession, I have to strongly disagree, as teaching is an extremely demanding position requiring not only subject matter expertise, but staying current with research on developmental learning matters. Coupled with these professional demands is the daily need to try to manage those increasing societal and cultural problems that are often carried over from the community into the classroom in addition to the regular curriculum.
Other more basic solutions will be required to address this anticipated shortage. Universities will need to strengthen their teacher preparation programs in support of demands on teachers. School districts will need to provide more support services to classroom teachers, and communities will need to assume more responsibilities for growing societal and cultural problems in coordination with schools. Along with these supports teachers will need to continue pursuing professional growth opportunities as they become available.
If and when these kinds of changes come about teachers can and should expect to see growing respect for the profession and the public, as in some European and Asian countries, and this in turn should provide for a needed and deserved professional compensation in line with other professions, thus furthering incentives to remain in or enter the profession.
Yes, it will take more than making it easier to become a teacher to resolve this future problem.
— John E. Goodlove, Bend
Read news on internet
The debate is over and thanks to Gerry O'Brien and The Bulletin I have seen the light, as I am going to do my part about my carbon footprint and do what I can do about helping climate change. How could I be so naive about the harm I have been doing to the planet about receiving my newspaper every day, the gas it takes to deliver the paper, the trees it takes to make the paper and not to mention the log trucks it takes to haul the trees to the mill.
So it is time to do my part about going Green and as the Bulletin calls it... make a stand, going to start reading my news on the internet.
I hope you agree with me.
— Scott Adkisson, Bend
Children need dental care
As noted in the recent front page article, there is a lack of access to dental care throughout Oregon, especially for children. The Oregon Community Foundation and legislative efforts around supporting school dental health instruction and services are needed and commendable. Preventative dental services in schools act as first responders to this public health crisis.
Because we see oral health as integral to overall health, three years ago Mosaic Medical expanded to include dental care services. We currently have two full-service dental clinics embedded within our medical clinics in Redmond and in Bend and our Madras clinic will move to an expanded space in summer 2021 with room to include dental. These clinics serve our adult and child patients, whether they have insurance or not.
The Kemple Memorial Children's Dental Clinic has led the charge in Central Oregon to help uninsured and underserved children with dental care for 22 years. Because of the work our region has done to expand access to dental services for children — including Mosaic’s expansion into dental — Kemple Clinic has decided to close its doors as of this summer. We are grateful to Kemple Clinic for their decades of commitment to the health and well-being of the children of our region, and we are proud to be part of the effort to continue to expand upon our shared goals. Together with our schools and community partners, we look forward to continuing to increase access to dental care in Central Oregon.
— Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Director of Strategy and Development, Mosaic Medical
