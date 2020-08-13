I’ve been visiting Bend and the surrounding area for over 60 years. First as a child with my parents and later with my wife and kids. We used to enjoy camping and visiting the various attractions and dining at restaurants. But after seeing the district attorney and City Council members taking part in the protest attempting to block the lawful arrest of criminals in Bend, I will no longer be visiting or spending my tourist dollars in that area. There are plenty of small, law-abiding towns that feel more welcoming to me. Goodbye, Bend!
— Joe Alonzo, Jacksonville
This is in answer to Marina Richie’s letter in the paper Aug. 11 about the U.S. Forest Service wanting to cut down trees 21 inches and more in diameter. I suggest anyone interested in our surrounding forests to do one or all of the following: read “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, and “Witness Tree” by Lynda Mapes. There is also a very interesting TED Talk by Suzanne Simard on how trees (actually do) talk to each other.
The older trees provide health for our forests : When they fall for natural reasons, their trunks provide homes for all sorts of creatures and living plants. When living, their trunks provide food and information passed on to other trees that keep the forests alive.
Also, you can sign up with the U.S. Forest Service for their upcoming webinars, where you’ll have a chance to learn and voice your opinion about their proposed amendment to revise a provision that limits harvesting trees larger than 21 inches in diameter. Go to: https://go.usa.gov/xvV4X for more information on how to be a part of their webinars. If we can’t save trees that are 21 inches and more in diameter, then what will become of our old- growth forests?
— Clarissa Jurgensen, Bend
It was great to read of the upgrade to the city of Echo’s wastewater system in The Bulletin. So far from the nation’s capital, it’s easy to think we’ve been forgotten. Justice would be served, and I would gain even more pleasure, if the USDA’s Rural Development (or the BIA, or any part of our federal government) would step up and address the broken water system on the Warm Springs Reservation. I’ll be checking to see if the future 2nd Congressional District Representative will commit to this before November’s election.
— Robert Currie, Bend
It has been a long road, but the hunters and anglers of the Beaver State have persevered and leveraged our collective voices in support of the Great American Outdoors Act. By sending this crystal-clear signal to our legislators, sportsmen and -women told our elected officials that the time was long overdue to fully support the lands and waters that have provided us with so much.
Now that President Donald Trump has signed the GAOA into law, I would like to take this moment, on behalf of the Oregon Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, to thank Rep . Greg Walden, Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley for hearing the voices of their constituents and supporting this landmark public lands package. Passage of the GAOA was a huge step in the right direction. I call on all public land owners to keep this momentum going.
—Ian Isaacson, Bend
Thank you Col. William Carwile for your guest column in the recent paper. I am one of five brothers from a small Montana farm who served in the military from WWII to Korea. My parents missed one or more of us continually for many antagonizing years. My oldest brother from 1940, and I served from beginning in 1951! The present active members and all vets, in my opinion, are being undermined by members of the White House and subordinates by comments and actions that hurt and detract from American citizenry and patriotism . I feel that Col. Carwile’s comments were “Right On” and more consideration and thought should be given to his words!
— Carl Elliott, Bend
