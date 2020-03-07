There are ardent voices in favor of naming the new high school after Robert D. Maxwell. These voices aren’t going away, according to one writer, because the public at large has spoken. Well, I’m a member of the public at large, I am a veteran and I am not in favor of naming the new school after Mr. Maxwell. I believe the school district’s process for naming schools is more than adequate. The naming of the school has come up once in the many conversations I’ve had the last year, and it wasn’t about naming the school after Mr. Maxwell. Recently, I did speak with a sixth grader, who told me the main problem adjusting to middle school is the drama. Perhaps there is a link to this current situation. At ease.
— Robert Currie, Bend
The Bulletin’s editorial staff position that the Cap and Invest Bill should be referred to the ballot is just plain wrong. Enacting a complex program like this is the job of our legislators, who should return to work and allow a vote, even if they mistakenly believe they represent their constituents by voting no. Sending Cap and Invest to the ballot would only ensure massive expenditures in a disinformation campaign by large and well-funded corporations who want to continue unabated in polluting our air and water, damaging our health, and foolishly ignoring the ominous and evident effects of climate change.
SB1530 has been amended with plenty of Republican input, and ensures benefit for, and protection of, low-income ratepayers and rural Oregon. With the phase-in, rural Oregon has significant time to adjust while also benefiting from certain investments.
SB 1530 has been worked on for more than five years, voted out of committees nine times, had four public hearings this year and eight last year, and had a statewide tour of public testimony gathering — including here in Bend last year where support for meaningful climate action was evident. It has gone through working groups, studies, debate, thousands of pages of testimony and its own bipartisan Joint Committee on Carbon Reduction. Enough. Legislators should stop wasting taxpayer money and do their job.
— Dave Calvert, Bend
I am writing to convey my wholehearted support of the Bend-La Pine School Board’s decision regarding the naming of the new high school in Bend. I believe that school’s principal, Chris Boyd, also supports the names depicting natural features of our area. I am a retired high school teacher and counselor whose experience has shown me the importance of identification and loyalty held by students, staff and the community for a high school. The broader the name of the school, the broader the inclusion that identification can be. A high school means academics, music, theater, technology, sports and community gathering with as much inclusion as possible.
Naming a high school for a person, no matter how honorable and exceptional that person may be, ends up being exclusive. Our community is full of heroes and wonderful teachers who could be honored by a naming, which is all the more reason for a generalized name such as natural features. Please, school board and principal, stay with your original naming decision and do not listen to the cries for reconsideration. The community of the future will thank you.
— Elouise Mattox, Bend
The new Bend Central District is a perfect location for the proposed Bend Performing Arts Center. Once the Urban Renewal District is established, a project on the list should be a performing arts center. It would become an anchor for the new zone. It would attract visitors and residents to the area. The talented visual and performing artists in the community deserve a “home” along with recognition of their economic and cultural impact.
Twenty-five years ago, the Newport Performing Arts and Visual Arts Centers were established in a blighted neighborhood called Nye Beach. With vision and gumption, the city built these facilities with urban renewal dollars, and the rest is history. Newport is the home of four theat er companies, three dance companies, several vocal ensembles and a professional symphony, all of which add to a vibrant economy and give soul to the city. This was made possible with the support of the City of Newport, realizing that the cultural and performing arts are a vital part of any community.
The challenge goes out to the folks wanting a Bend Performing Arts Center and to the City of Bend to work together to fund the facility. With the direct support from the city to get it built and maintain ownership, the facility can be operated by a nonprofit and will be an asset for the community at large. It would be a catalyst for the redevelopment of the Bend Central District.
— Mark McConnell, Sunriver
