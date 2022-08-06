Typewriter

In early July, Central Oregonians rested from the demands of jobs, family and inflationary pressures. We remembered the American Declaration of Independence. But some violated others’ rights. A Portland man hit an Asian-American and attacked his daughter.

Our Constitution provides for freedom of speech, published statements, and who will represent us in Congress. I don’t watch television programs featuring certain elected representatives’ blaming others for some Americans violating other citizens’ rights. I participate in efforts to defuse racism, prejudice and verbal “bullying.” In defining an issue’s totality with supporters and opponents, I use the “third eye.”

