In early July, Central Oregonians rested from the demands of jobs, family and inflationary pressures. We remembered the American Declaration of Independence. But some violated others’ rights. A Portland man hit an Asian-American and attacked his daughter.
Our Constitution provides for freedom of speech, published statements, and who will represent us in Congress. I don’t watch television programs featuring certain elected representatives’ blaming others for some Americans violating other citizens’ rights. I participate in efforts to defuse racism, prejudice and verbal “bullying.” In defining an issue’s totality with supporters and opponents, I use the “third eye.”
Richard Rohr, author and Franciscan priest, says, the “third eye” is “knowing something simply by being calmly present to it.”
He continues, “... the loss of the ‘third eye’ is the basis of much of the short-sightedness ... of the Western world ... everything divides into dualistic oppositions like liberal and conservative.”
Our country’s past is peppered with killing people of color. And our educational “story telling” frequently omits these injustice realities. However, an African-American woman is a member of Supreme Court for the first time in almost two and half centuries.
Locally, we worry about a recession, but visitors continue to spend money, and our cities have initiated plans to help those without homes and jobs. It is all not “gloom and doom” news.
Our Declaration of Independence calls for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Our work is never done in “third eye” ways to see that realized by all citizens.
— Tim Conlon, Bend
The recent paper from Aug. 3 had an article: “Public raises concerns over home energy score program,” and the homeowners of Bend (and any other city) have every right to be concerned.
It seems to me that members of the Bend City Council don’t have enough to do, so they sit around and try to figure out how to fill their time and spend other people’s money.
I’ll wager that every house built in Deschutes County was built to the codes and standards in effect at the time the permit was issued. Therefore, they all meet that minimum standard. Penalizing home sellers now, after the fact, is just plain unfair.
If the City Council wants homes to be of a higher energy standard than now exists, then change the building codes, but don’t penalize sellers for something they had no control over. In the meantime, if someone wants to know energy cost, give them a year’s worth of utility bills. No cost, end of story.
We have a water issue. It won’t cure the issue but would help if the city would change the codes making it mandatory that every new house built included a water recirculating pump in the plumbing codes. Then as a further saving, decree that every existing house be retrofitted with a water recirculating pump, when it’s sold.
That’s fair, saves water and will only cost the home seller (or builder) a couple hundred dollars or so.
— Diana Hopson, Redmond
I am disappointed in the Bend City Council’s continued push to institute a mandatory home energy score paid for by a home seller in Bend, and in The Bulletin for its apparent support for this effort.
While there is value to a home energy score and the purpose is laudable, making it mandatory and putting the cost burden on a home seller is wrong. Weatherization and energy efficiencies come with an upfront cost with savings coming further down the line. Installing new windows is expensive but “pays for itself” over a long period of time.
The homebuyer, who will benefit from the savings can, today, include a home energy score assessment as part of their purchase offer, just as they can, today, have a home inspection, pest inspection, radon inspection, septic inspection and other assessment done at their own expense. If it’s important to the buyer, the buyer can choose to do it or negotiate it as part of the purchase.
If the city’s intent is to force home sellers to put money into work that they will not benefit from, let them say so. If, however, the intent is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase home energy efficiencies, and to do so fairly, let the burden be on the party that will benefit from the expense: the homebuyer. I think that there is value to home energy scoring, but the price should be paid by the party getting the value.
— Lester Friedman, Bend
