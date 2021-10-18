No constructive dialogue
I voted for Melanie Kebler and will not do it again. Her opinion in The Bulletin on Oct. 10 about Bend code changes did not provide any specifics on HB 2001 code changes saying that it is complicated. Perhaps she believes we cannot understand the specifics. She spends much effort in telling us to get along with each other so Bend will have peace and harmony. However, she refers to the “divide between the haves and have-nots ...” and to “systemic racism” here in Bend. Again, no specifics, and I cannot readily perceive this as true. All I hear is progressive politics, not constructive dialogue.
— Quentin Stanko, Bend
Support the school board
As a community, we need to immediately and unequivocally speak up in solidarity for our hard-working, committed Bend-La Pine School Board members, who, in a climate of fear and animosity, are addressing many challenging issues with thoughtfulness and care.
The school board has offered opportunities for community engagement, but engagement should only be offered if we are civil to one another. In our critical thinking class at Oregon State University-Cascades, I teach that each of us is responsible for regulating our strong emotions so we can contribute to effective discourse. We learn that respect and a willingness to listen are necessary foundations for vital discussion and argument. Insults, harassment, and threats end productive disagreement.
The diverse representation on our board is gratefully embraced, and essential for our community. It is painful and extremely disturbing that our Black, Indigenous and people of color school board members are being disproportionately targeted, criticized, threatened, and harassed. These harmful behaviors serve to isolate and deplete. Like chair Melissa Barnes Dholakia said, this “should be a red flag for our greater community who are committed to democratic principles.” We are welcome to protest when we disagree with rules or laws. I have done so myself on many occasions — but we must do so while upholding the dignity of each human with whom we interact. Respect is essential.
Let’s directly confront these red flags of hate with a firm “no,” and demonstrate our solidarity with, and gratitude for our BIPOC school board members in particular, and all our school board members.
— Lura Reed, Bend
Taking property protections away
In yet another “feel good” but not really doing anything productive effort, the city of Bend is recommending code changes to allow for temporary homeless sheltering in almost all zones. Under current code, such a use of land requires a “conditional use” permit. The draft document includes provisions for screening of portable outhouses and use of RVs for shelter. The draft code would allow many of the elements forbidden by the Short Term Rental Codes—the vary elements the Bend “Good Neighbors” vehemently opposed in 2015. Why does the city want to take more private property owner protections away? If an individual or entity wants to provide housing for the homeless and has a valid, well-thought plan, they can apply for a conditional use permit. At least neighboring properties would be notified and have a chance to comment on an outhouse sited on an adjoining lot. If the city wants to feel good, leave the property owners protections (conditional use permit process) in place and waive the conditional use permit fees.
Massaging or removing laws does not make things materially better for the homeless and is short sighted if not blind to the challenges.
And while on the topic of sighting homeless facilities, perhaps the city of Bend and Bend-La Pine Schools could partner on a houseless demonstration project utilizing Troy Field. It is publicly owned and central to services like the library. Such a siting would allow City Council and staff to easily see the fruits of their ideas. Just saying.
— Don Ptacnik, Bend
