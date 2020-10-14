Model civility
By every measure, the world is anxious and angry. Nerves are frayed, people avert glances, neighbors are not speaking. We need to reclaim our common humanity.
What would that look like? Listening with curiosity and respect. Avoiding the seduction of hate and specious allegations. Resisting the temptation to feed a culture of mistrust that has become pervasive.
Especially if you are high profile, running for office. Please: Own your influence with humility and take the high road. Model civility. Model kindness.
I implore leaders to debate the issues, agree to disagree, shake hands and acknowledge we are all here, in Central Oregon for the same reasons. We love the SAME community. We love the SAME landscape. We share THIS place.
Now is a time to be mindful of the reach and weave of kindness. Let’s try something different and see what happens. Elevate and amplify kindness as a superpower guiding the community of the future, a just and inclusive community for all.
— Ruth Williamson, Bend
Support library bond
As conductor of the Central Oregon Symphony, I care deeply about the cultural fabric of Deschutes County.
As a proud cardholder for 24 years, it gives me immense pleasure to watch how our forward thinking libraries serve as vital cultural destinations, showcasing exhibits and presenting free cultural presentations, writing workshops, community conversations, and DIY classes.
The library partners with the Central Oregon Symphony Association’s Music in Public Places program to present free chamber music concerts, enabling free access to the arts, as well as generous exposure for our organization.
The library’s plans for a new, vibrant Central Library include much needed space for people to enjoy larger presentations and performances and plans for the other libraries, including doubling the size of the Redmond library, will increase access to the arts in all our communities.
The library plays an essential role in providing essential cultural enrichment to the socioeconomically diverse populations in Deschutes County. For many families facing challenges, the library is a valued resource and frequent destination, since it offers hundreds of free programs for children and families to enjoy story times, creative music, dance and puppetry, and hands-on arts projects. This early exposure to the arts is essential for children’s brain development and enhances their creativity.
I’m voting yes for the library’s bond as I believe it will exponentially enhance the Library’s ability to make a difference in the lives of Deschutes County residents. Please join me.
— Michael Gesme, conductor, Central Oregon Symphony
Vote for Nelson
My name is Mike Maier. I have been involved with Deschutes County for over 40 years; first as county administrator, and for the last 14 years as a volunteer-citizen member of the county's budget committee. Given my background and experience, I have extensive knowledge of the various county departments and their operations.
The sheriff's department is "big business." The total annual budget is almost $50 million and employs over 240 full-time staff. It is a complex organization responsible for corrections, court security, patrol, civil, search/rescue, emergency services and many other vital functions.
Thus, for the successful operation of the sheriff's office, it requires a sheriff who has strong leadership qualities and the appropriate education, training, and experience. Sheriff Shane Nelson possesses, in abundance, all of these requirements. However, his opponent does not appear to possess any of these requirements. The sheriff's office simply cannot afford to provide the extremely high level of on-the job-training required for Sheriff Nelson's opponent and continue to successfully operate.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Department is one of the most respected in the Pacific Northwest. Let's keep it that way. Please join me in voting for Sheriff Shane Nelson.
— Mike Maier, Bend
Sadly, only three days later, someone stole our sign away. That act was unconstitutional and anti-American. Let's hope that others will act within the rules. Let's all support freedom of speech. No more sign snatching please, whoever you are for or against.
— Dave and Joan Goodwin, Bend
