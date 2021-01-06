Mayor Endicott and COVID-19
Which is the real George Endicott? The one who as mayor urged Redmond residents in the city’s December Newsletter to “remain steadfast through this pandemic. Be safe. Wear a mask. Keep your distance”?
Or the one who attended a meeting at a Redmond restaurant on Dec. 28? The meeting was called for owners of local businesses like restaurants, which are currently barred from serving in -house customers by Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 orders, to discuss reopening.
In commenting on the possibility that businesses might defy the governor’s mandate, Endicott told Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Emily Cureton on Dec. 30, “I can’t condone it, or not condone it. … I just think that people as individuals can make up their own mind about how they act.”
He went on to say, “But, if you’re going to do that (reopen illegally), you better all do it together.”
I deeply regret that owners of some small businesses are fighting for their economic lives. I will do what I can, to patronize them within the limits of established regulations.
Still, the health of our community is at risk, and the governor’s orders are in keeping with what health experts tell us will help reduce the number of people who become seriously ill or die.
I am deeply concerned that the mayor of my city does not take this health crisis to heart. This is a time that calls for fact -based, ethical leadership that puts first the health and safety needs of all. Mr. Endicott is not rising to the occasion.
— Richard Lance, Redmond
Trump’s COVID-19 successes
It’s a new month and, like clockwork, here comes another Trump-dump guest column from Richard Belzer. I thought the objective of the guest columnist was to offer readers a perspective based upon a special knowledge or expertise in a certain matter. I have read Mr. Belzer’s “monthly columns” for a couple years now and am still waiting for something new or interesting.
Mr. Belzer believed the federal response and specifically President Donald Trump’s response to COVID-19 was incompetent. Was it Trump’s incompetence that cut through the D.C. bureaucratic swamp to develop and distribute a safe vaccine in less than a year whereas typical development takes three years? A Biden administration would just now be releasing its first plan and that would be for arranging tables and chairs at its first COVID-19 response conference, including how much avocado toast to order.
Was it Trump’s incompetence that coordinated the speedy production of ventilators such that no patients were without one? Was it Trump’s incompetence that mobilized a hospital ship and converted a conference center into hospital ward for New York City? Was it Trump or was it your guy in New York (Gov. Andrew Cuomo) who refused to utilize those resources and instead forced nursing homes to accept still COVID-19 positive patients just released from hospitals, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths.
You stated that Trump needed to take actions like FDR in WWII. You must be conflating FDR’s imprisonment of hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans with your demand that Trump shut down the whole country and confine all Americans nationwide to their homes.
— Bill Rich, Bend
Not all bad news
Most of what we read about COVID-19 is bad news. The daily body count, the new more dangerous strain, the fear of contracting or spreading the virus and the devastating economic shutdowns. While all this is real and newsworthy, we are missing some important and optimistic developments that might lift our collective spirits.
First, the vaccines are here, are effective and soon will be available to all. The current administration should receive credit for Operation Warp Speed, and our pharmacological companies should be honored for their incredible scientific diligence in developing the vaccine in response to a world crisis.
Secondly, we have therapeutic drugs available which have shown great efficacy in fighting the disease.
Anti-viral drugs such as Remdesivir and other anti-inflammatory medications are being used routinely to lessen the symptoms of the virus. Lastly, we can sense that our economy will soon fully reopen. If teachers, front-line workers and elderly folks can be quickly vaccinated, then there is no reason the country should remain in perpetual lockdown. We need the media to accentuate the positive news so that 2021 begins with some much needed optimism.
— Bill Eddie, Bend
