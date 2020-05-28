Individual liberty, elites and … the common good?
The lockdown protesters have given us a new definition of an elitist. It describes those who think their individual liberties and freedoms override the rest of us willing to take a step back from our usual routines, social engagements and work so that medical professionals and scientists get a handle on this novel virus that seems to know no boundaries and is willing to make anyone its vector.
I get the consequences of slowing the flow of money, people and goods on individuals and the economy, but do these new “elites” get the consequence of severe illness in most minor cases and death in the most extreme and that asymptomatic people convey the virus, too?
Protesters, I understand your First Amendment right to express your opinion, but I question how you balance your individual right to life, liberty and happiness with everybody else’s right to live healthy lives? Are you really that entitled? I seriously doubt your individual liberty will contribute much to what has made this country, or will improve it in the future.
— Paul Primark, Bend
E-bikes should not be allowed on nonmotorized trails on public lands. I have been riding mountain bikes on trails within public lands for over 30 years. There are trails I can ride and others I cannot. This policy of limiting access to certain users on certain trails is logical and necessary for all users to enjoy our public lands. A previous writer who rides an e-bike argued that he is being somehow discriminated against because he needs the motor to ride trails.
There are thousands of miles of roads and motorized trails that he can ride his e-bike on. He is not being discriminated against any more than I am being discriminated against because I cannot ride my nonmotorized bike on certain trails. Horses are not allowed on mountain bike trails because of possible conflicts between users. Are they being discriminated against? No. They have trails they can ride their horses on — but not every trail. I cannot ride my mountain bike in the wilderness areas. Am I being discriminated against? No.
There are certain areas where bikes are not appropriate, and I can ride in places that are.
We have rules set up to maximize user enjoyment of our public lands and it works. If e-bikes are allowed on nonmotorized trails, other users will have to be allowed as well to avoid discrimination and then all users are worse off.
— David Hale Flagan, Bend
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, one of the most common sayings was that “we’re all in this together.” It was a lovely unifying phrase, but sadly one that hasn’t proved true. There are communities, particularly our black and brown, disabled and low-income neighbors, who are disproportionately affected by this virus. The reasons are plentiful, but among them, lack of access to health care, communications only in English, communications without closed captioning and working jobs that are most at risk for infection. In addition, the state of Oregon Department of Justice has announced that hate crimes and bias incidents are up 366% this year. Our Asian Pacific community is bearing a dramatic uptick in these incidents, in part due to the racist language of calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus.”
I urge the residents of Bend and particularly the City Council to sign the Attorney General’s Call to Action to stand with our Asian American community against hate and bias ( j.mp/3gcUbM3). I also want to encourage the City Council to use the powerful communication tools at their disposal to condone bigotry and educate our community about racism, particularly racism during this pandemic. Finally, the City Council could show some real leadership, in partnership with our police department, by encouraging Bendites to report acts of hate or discrimination.
And as we rebuild, let’s do so with intentional strategies that help guarantee gains in inclusion for historically excluded populations. It is possible to have an inclusive recovery and our city should lead the way.
— Megan Perkins, BendA better core
Do you guys even know how awesome it was that Council recently adopted the Core Area Project (CAP) report!? I’m so stoked to see some much-needed forward movement for the revitalization of the Core of Bend — where I happen to live and work as an engineer. The goals and tools laid out in the CAP will allow for some exciting urban redevelopment opportunities. The grass-roots energy around the issue was amazing. It is funny that it took a pandemic to shake us up enough to adopt more open streets downtown, with more outdoor seating and wider walkways. (All of the best cities prioritize pedestrians over cars...IMHO.) Thank you Council and Mayor Russell! I will say that Counselor Moseley lost my vote, as he seemed to be backward-looking and uninformed; suggesting further studies and more bureaucratic review despite the mountains of good data provided by the URAB in the CAP. Really! More studies!? I’ve been convinced for years that the urban renewal opportunities are an over-looked goldmine in the heart of Bend, but some seem to be looking backward to somehow ‘make Bend great again’ by not investing in the needed infrastructure. Guess what — tens of thousands are coming — let’s put them in the core, and not in their cars.
— John David Fischer, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.