Lack of trust in government
Regarding Bend City Manager Eric King’s guest column on the transportation bond, many people are talking about the bond and agree it’s needed. However, many will not be voting for it because the burden is only on property owners. More importantly, there is a lack of faith and trust in local government. Whether it’s fair or not, there is a perception that lack of planning and poor decision making over years brought us to this point. Concerns I hear (some I share), include locating the parkway where it cannot be expanded, allowing developers to build roundabouts so construction could continue on the westside, locating OSU’s campus in an already crowded area leading to foreseeable traffic/parking problems and not addressing Reed Market’s train issue during the last round of “improvements.” Other concerns include spending $70K on a special election to create a gas tax two months before a regular election, building Juniper Ridge but leaving it vacant and continuing to advertise outside Oregon encouraging people to visit and move here. Factor in national politics and it’s no wonder citizens are weary and fed up. It may behoove our government officials to remember that perceptions are not necessarily based on facts, and perceptions do influence voter’s choices. Government officials didn’t truly create all these problems, it simply feels like they did. In spite of Mr. King’s assertion that “Now the solution is in voter’s hands,” there may need to be more cooperation between government and the voters. Otherwise, voters may say no to this bond.
— Bonnie Snyder, Bend
Don't tell businesses to take cash
The state of Oregon should not legislate how companies do business. Most know who their customer base is and if they need to pay with cash, they will accept cash. The state doesn’t need to tell them to do so.
— Tracie Layman, Bend
How will Medicare for All work?
I read Dr. Neahring's op-ed regarding Medicare for All. Unfortunately, this is a reiteration of an oft-told concept without the necessary details of how to make it truly work. Dr. Neahring also fails to mention important facts: care through the VA system is highly variable, particularly when it comes to behavioral health services; care in England and Canada have systems in place where you can buy additional health insurance allowing people to get better care and better service because the basic guaranteed services are often not that great. These universal payment systems do not automatically ensure better care. These systems do not automatically eliminate waste. These systems also do not automatically ensure that better coordination of care and that timely care occurs. For example, a friend in Germany was found to have a 4-centimeter renal mass in early December 2019. He was finally able to see a surgeon on Jan. 29, 2020, seven weeks later. Will this delay affect his outcome? While there are many problems with how things work in the U.S., including lack of guaranteed healthcare coverage for everyone, other systems of payment also have their own extensive problems. Blindly assuming that a single-payer payment system will "...fix the underlying problems with our health care delivery..." is naive and an absolute pipe dream. It is far more complicated than that.
— Dr. Alan R. Ertle, Bend
Get drugs from Canada
As a Type 1 Diabetic of 50+ years, I've lived with the ever-increasing price of insulin my entire adult life. I balance my life around the financial burden of insulin and the eight additional prescription drugs I need. Combined, they take the largest portion of my income after housing.
A vial of insulin produced in the United States (in Ohio and Puerto Rico) costs $30 in Canada and $300 in the U.S. The U.S. markup is obscene. Why should we be paying more for our prescriptions just because we live in America?
It’s unconscionable what pharmaceutical companies are charging Oregonians for medications. I’m calling on my State Representatives, Sen. Dennis Linthicum and Rep. Vicki Breese Iverson, to make a difference for people in Bend and across our state by passing importation of lower-cost, same-quality medications from Canada. We cannot afford to wait for action on the Federal level. Oregonians are dying simply because they cannot afford the prices drug manufacturers set.
Many Oregonians are already going to Canada for the medications they can’t afford here or ordering their prescriptions online through Canadian pharmacies. Passing a law that streamlines importation makes it safer and more accessible for everyone.
Insulin dependent diabetics have two options: pay the price to live, or live without it and die. The stress of covering the costs of prescription drugs places our physical and mental health in jeopardy — daily. Pharmaceutical companies are holding us hostage with prices no one can afford. The abuse has to be stopped.
— Melodie Holliday, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.