Is there no middle ground?
The dialogue regarding the transfer of two Bend residents to a detention facility is becoming very concerning to me. I’ve read they are in the United States illegally and have both committed felonies. I’m not of the belief that people here illegally pose a grave threat to our society or even to our safety. I do believe in following rules and in consequences to not following them. These two men have apparently broken two rules, and the intense uproar over the consequences of doing so, including calling for the resignation of our mayor, is deeply concerning. I’m tired of the dialogue that seems to involve just two extremes – either I believe people who are here illegally pose a threat to our society and my safety, or I oppose any and all deportations.
Where is the middle ground? Where are those of us who sympathize with people who come to this country for a better life and who believe there are consequences to breaking rules and laws?
—Jill Perry Bend
Your neighbors
I am a white middle class mother and grandmother, a long time resident of Bend, and I care about social justice. I attended a peaceful vigil in Drake Park recently for the men recently incarcerated by ICE and for their families, organized and facilitated by Clergy for Justice. Pastors from a variety of faith groups and leaders of diversity spoke. Over 200 people attended, a diverse crowd of mixed ages.
We shared our sorrow and concern for all who experience the fear and trauma of deportation. The most radical slogan repeated was “we remember,” referring to the recent interaction with ICE. Referring to that event with inflammatory labels such as “violent criminals” is not acceptable. More will be revealed as the legal process unfolds. And please hold on “radical left” and “antifa.” We might be your neighbor.
—Janet Whitney, Bend
Vote no on Bend bond
Does Bend need to improve traffic infrastructure, especially safe, separate pathways for pedestrians and bikes? Definitely. Does the city need to issue a bond to pay for it? No way.
How can the city fund the improvements without taxing residents? Simple. Enforce ordinances and laws through citations and fines that have been enacted by our elected officials on Bend City Council and the State Legislature. The City of Bend rarely enforces ordinances that are in place as the City wants to be seen as welcoming. Instead, this has created a dangerous environment for residents and visitors. Enforcement, along with being the job of public employees, would provide the City with the revenue needed and make Bend a safer, more hospitable town.
Where to start with enforcement? Off leash dogs, expired license plates, fraud committed by those who move and don’t update license plates and driver’s license, blocking bike lanes, blocking sidewalks (some towns charge for this in 15 minute increments), cyclists who violate traffic laws, motorists who violate traffic laws around bikes and pedestrians, unlicensed short-term rentals (this also deprives the city of tax revenue).
These ordinances were all presumably put in place to make our community safer and more livable. Enforcing them will bring the City of Bend revenue to cover projects and make Bend a place we can all enjoy safely.
—Jade Sharpe, Bend
Brothers, not thugs
Whatever validity Mr. Paul DeWitt's defense of ICE might have, he certainly has negated by his reference to Black Lives Matter members as "thugs". He has just classified most non-whites in the country as "thugs". Before judging BLM protesters, he should try to put himself in their shoes. As recently as the 1940's (75 years after slavery was abolished) pro sports were closed to people of color and Marian Anderson, likely the greatest singer America has produced, was most of her life barred from the Met and most other music media.
Today we've made some gains but not nearly enough. The day is coming when we whites will be a minority on the West Coast. Before that happens we need to learn to accept others as our brothers, not as "thugs."
—John Jefferson, Madras
