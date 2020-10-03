Twenty-two years ago, our community took a big step forward. Citizens voted to form a library district and build or improve libraries throughout Deschutes County. A new La Pine library was built, and the recently built Sunriver library was upgraded.
Today, we have another opportunity to improve our libraries by voting for the library bond. The uses of libraries and technology have changed dramatically since our buildings were built. We have the chance to update our libraries for modern uses for years to come.
As president of the Deschutes Public Library Board, I know the years of preparation that went into this bond. We held numerous conversations and work sessions with citizens to ensure these plans meet public needs and are as “future-proof” as possible. We waited until all debt for prior projects had been paid off to minimize the tax burden.
This bond will renovate our libraries, adding flexibility and allowing more room for children’s discovery, books, new kinds of programming and improved technology. The new Central Library will expand the range of books we offer in South County and improve delivery efficiency.
This is a difficult time to ask for money, but I believe this bond is an investment in our future. People turn to libraries, in good times and in bad, for learning materials for their children and themselves, job resources, health information, and community connection. We need these resources now more than ever. Please vote yes for libraries.
— Martha Lawler, La Pine
High praise to Clara Soh and co-authors for the guest column published Oct. 1.
I quote, “Thus, while ‘China virus’ may seem like a small two-word phrase, allowing an elected official to make bigoted remarks like this is the first step towards additional state-sanctioned racism while hindering our ability to combat an infectious disease. This attitude is not only wrong, it is dangerous.”
Though this is referring to Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson, it also applies to the president, Donald Trump. Please vote.
— Kim Hasson, Bend
I strongly endorse Shane Nelson to be reelected as Sheriff of Deschutes County. At the start of election season, I decided not to take space in this column so other critical campaigns could give voice. That ended when I read an endorsement for Sheriff Nelson’s opponent by former Chief Jim Porter.
I was surprised and amazed when I saw Porter’s endorsement because in two separate and very specific conversations, Porter made it clear he was not going to endorse anyone. Porter told me he knew Sheriff Nelson’s opponent did not have the most basic of qualifications to run a $45 million organization and budget along with approximately 240 personnel and a 350-bed jail.
One glaring hole in the opponent’s résumé is he has not served in the critical position of patrol sergeant, which is where the rubber meets the road in law enforcement and leaders are, tried, tested and vetted for advancement. If one has not served as patrol sergeant, that person is not ready to serve as police chief or sheriff.
I ask the voters to do an in-depth dive into the personal and professional education, experience and lack of demonstrated leadership roles in any agency Nelson and his opponent have served. When you have all the facts, the choice is clear.
This is a critical time for Deschutes County citizens and visitors. Now is not the time for a rookie.
— Les Stiles, retired Deschutes County sheriff, Middleton, Idaho
Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated as a Supreme Court justice, and she is considered a conservative.
It seems fair to say that judges for the Supreme Court should be impartial — fair, unbiased, unprejudiced, and nondiscriminatory. What has this to do with being conservative or liberal? The same can be said of a liberal candidate. It seems a judgeship candidate’s reasoning should be free of personal bias, and they not are termed conservative or liberal.
— Wil Nagel, Bend
