This lady is really angry about this President of the United States and Congress appearing to totally ignore the tragedy that is our southern border of the United States.
Ladies and gentlemen: Our country since Jan. 21, 2021, is being invaded with purposeful attempts by Joe Biden and whomever is “behind the curtains” to end our great nation as we knew it.
Where is “freedom and justice for all”? True justice would not be calling me a domestic terrorist.
Please, I appeal to each and everyone of you who has access to any social media account create this very simple post: “We demand an end to the invasion at our southern border.” KISS (Keep it simple Sitizen). We may be little but we can be loud. If you treasure life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, let us be heard.
— Loraine Brunner, Prineville
The Oct. 12 front page of The Bulletin highlighted ODOT work on the Vandevert/Highway 97 intersection, a road that is paved on the west side of U.S. Highway 97 and a dirt road on the east side.
I am sure that the Vandevert/Highway 97 intersection is dangerous and in need of improvement. However, it seems ironic that in the same week ODOT is improving a Highway 97 intersection for high-income golfers/vacationers who possess two homes (at least), while 20 miles north on highway 97 ODOT is busily evicting people from ODOT -controlled property who have no homes at all.
While I am at it, I might ask why is there so much money spent on improving sections of Highway 97 in the sparsely settled southern part of Deschutes County? When the heavily traveled Bend/Redmond corridor has several intersections that are unable to keep up with traffic flows. Intersections like 97/Cooley or 97/Veterans Way, among others.
Maybe ODOT should look into overpasses at these intersections. Or maybe ODOT is remembering the $17 million railroad overpass at La Pine that has never been completed. ’Nuff said.
— Dale Brieske, Redmond
In a recent guest column (Oct. 8), Victor Chudowsky suggests that crime in Bend will go down if people are nicer to the police. If only the “answer” to reducing crime were that simple! Unfortunately, Chudowsky ignores three important realities.
One, the root causes of crime are complex societal issues that include increasing income inequality, housing insecurity and lack of access to mental health and substance abuse care.
Two, our criminal justice system has been tasked with far more than addressing crime, and the police aren’t prepared; and, in many cases, they aren’t even the appropriate responders for many of the calls they are sent on.
Three, systemic racism is well documented in police departments around the country, and this undermines our supposedly fair and impartial justice system.
Many of us want to see dramatic changes to policing in America. Specifically, we want to narrow the scope of policing so that officers can focus on actual crime while mental health, houselessness, substance abuse and other issues are tackled by well funded and competent professionals in these fields.
I’m all about nice, but not at the expense of rethinking the role of police in our community and engaging in honest conversations about what we define as “crime(s),” their root causes and effective deterrence mechanisms.
— Nancy Boever, Bend
Regarding the Bend Chamber of Commerce survey of Bend residents preferences on building more affordable housing, is a survey of 250 people truly representative of a population near 100,000?
If not, their conclusion that “a majority of Bend residents support building taller and denser housing within the city” may be incorrect.
— Bonnie Snyder, Bend
