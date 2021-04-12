Hovekamp for Bend parks
I cannot overemphasize the essentiality of re-electing Nathan Hovekamp, Ph.D., to another term of service on the Bend Park & Recreation District Board of Directors which he currently chairs.
As reflected in the Deschutes County 2021 Special Election Voter’s Pamphlet, this fine scientist and educator — whom I have known for over two decades —possesses the full range of attributes and abilities essential to appreciating and acting on the challenges involved in continued constructive administration and development of Bend’s outstanding park and recreation resources.
A veteran of public service in elected positions, he has previously proved his mettle with four years of service on the Bend-La Pine School Board and eight years of service on the Bend Planning Commission, both of which he chaired. He knows Bend and its people, and he knows how to work constructively and consistently with others to meet their needs.
To return Nathan Hovekamp to the Bend Park & Recreation board position in which he has served so successfully since 2015 would continue his consistently great service to our community.
— Les Joslin, Bend
Headline could mislead
An April 9 frontpage headline in The Bulletin announced, “17 residents contract virus despite vaccination.”
While that fact is not in dispute, the headline — which unfortunately is the only thing some will remember and repeat — is misleading. One could be forgiven for thinking the headline is bad news, or that it reflects poorly on the efficacy of vaccines.
However, the opposite is true. The article states that more than 700,000 Oregonians are fully vaccinated, and of that number, 168 have received a positive COVID-19 test. What that means is that out of all the fully vaccinated Oregonians, a mere 0.025 percent have contracted the virus (almost always with few or no symptoms), and of that tiny number, only 3 have died. At that rate of death, a fully vaccinated state would have suffered deaths in the low double digits, rather than the nearly 2,500 deaths to date.
In other words, the vaccines are both safe and astonishingly effective.
We are in a race between rising infection numbers and vaccine distribution. Given that a not insignificant number of Oregonians are skeptical or hesitant to be vaccinated, public messaging ought to tout the amazing benefits of the vaccines. Spreading misinformation—even unintentionally, even when factually correct — will only increase the chances that fewer people on the fence will choose to be vaccinated.
Here is an idea for a headline that is both factual and true: “COVID-19 vaccines, proven to be over 99.9 percent effective, offer Oregon a return to normal life.”
— David Jacobsen, Bend
Too slow on civics
The Oregon Senate is backing a bill for a civics requirement for Oregon graduation. This has bipartisan support. The law would take effect in the 2025-26 school year. Why in the world wait over 4 years for such a crucial requirement? It should start this fall 2021.
— Katy Sanchez, Bend
Limiting access to the wilderness
With disappointment, I logged onto the www.recreation.gov site to buy permits on 4-6-2011 at 7 a.m. in order to buy “access to walk up to Green Lakes or to camp in the Three Sisters Wilderness”.
My take on this matter is that the Deschutes National Forest (DNF) in engaging in tactics to prevent citizens form accessing the Three Sisters Wilderness though shoddy politics and bureaucratic impedance versus enabling access.
So, why is the DNF trying to make wilderness areas in Oregon into a Nanny State versus enabling access with more parking and Rangers to be ambassadors of the wilderness?
The way that it is happening, the DNF looks like they are putting a chain link fence around the wilderness to keep folks out.
The DNF appears to be run by a bunch of petty bureaucrats versus leaders. Why not partner with non-government organizations and businesses to help preserve the wilderness through open access versus the shameful tactics of the permit system? What about expanding parking at the trailheads. Citizens want to enjoy the wilderness versus looking at it through a fence.
— Mark Jewell, Eugene
Bad plan for Worrell
I was taken aback when I read about the proposed plan for Worrell Park. As I drive around Bend, looking right and left, I wonder where it will stop. Every patch of empty land falls, one by one, to construction. This little habitat in downtown Bend should be preserved. When I read the article it was “parking” that jumped out at me. In that area there is ample parking. Worrell Park is unique. This little park should be preserved and $2.5 million spent elsewhere.
— Antonia Fenech, Bend
