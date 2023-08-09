I have mixed feelings when it comes to the homeless. When you support the homeless, one have to support the worst of them to get to the best. That is my dilemma. Am I willing to do that?
Hunnell Road is a disaster in more ways than one. I think there are numerous people living there by choice. Back to my quandary: What am I willing to support?
After much thought, maybe even a mini-epiphany, it has hit me over the head. These folks need camps to live in. The best and worst of them need camps.
If some choose to live in a camp, then let it be so.
I think it would be a pretty uncomfortable life, but I need to stop judging others.
For those who are truly trying to advance, we should provide all the available services and resources to assist them in becoming self-sufficient.
We need to give up the grudge against the work-challenged. Get over it. There will also be loafers.
There are people on Hunnell Road who hold down full-time jobs. I don’t know how, but some do.
Surely, we could provide a camp with a safe space, sanitary, garbage hauling and water available. That is done for Syrian refugees. How about U.S. citizens?
I have a very simple statement that most likely my mother taught me back in the 1940s and 1950s. It says, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” We need some camps.
— Maggie Miller, Bend
The Aug. 3 Bulletin featured a front page article on former President Trump’s federal indictment charging him with trying to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.
It seems The Bulletin prints every Associated Press article critical of the former president, where as the news detailing alleged crimes, including “influence peddling,” committed by Hunter Biden in association with President Biden are ignored. If true, President Biden’s crime family is a far more serious issue than Trump’s alleged crimes.
The crimes alleged against the Biden family stem from information on Hunter Biden’s laptop, “whistle blowers” from the IRS and FBI, and a former business associate of Hunter Biden. When the former business partner recently testified under oath in Congress, the Democrats on the committee either downplayed the seriousness of the testimony, or tried to turn the attention to Trump. All the Republicans took the testimony seriously and were obviously concerned.
How is it possible that the two groups could listen to the same testimony and have completely opposite reactions? Because the political party is now more important to them than the country.
It is sobering to think the two candidates for our next president could be Biden and Trump.
— Larry Nelson, Bend
Throughout U.S. history, we’ve joined across races and classes to ensure our loved ones have what they need to thrive. Unfortunately, Big Pharma prioritizes profits over everyday people.
Between 2019 and 2022, many drug companies registered their largest profits in history.
To partially counteract this, the Biden administration passed legislation to make health care more affordable.
One year ago this month, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act. This bill does many good things, but I’ll focus on one that matters to me: lowering everyday healthcare costs.
The IRA caps monthly insulin costs at $35/month for anyone who gets their insulin through Medicare. That translates to 1.5 million Medicare recipients who will save hundreds of dollars each year. And that’s not all! The Biden administration’s initiative is inspiring private companies to cap their monthly insulin costs at $35/month too, lowering everyday health care costs for millions more.
Our votes mattered then: the Inflation Reduction Act is the start of what can happen when we work together to make sure all of us, no matter the color of our skin or the content of our wallets, are able to thrive. And, they will matter in 2024. Vote for candidates who will push for additional drug price reductions.
— Ronald Patterson, Bend
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.