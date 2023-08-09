230806_bul_loc_hunnell
RVs are towed in July as the city of Bend conducts a sweep of residents living on Hunnell Road in Bend. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin file

I have mixed feelings when it comes to the homeless. When you support the homeless, one have to support the worst of them to get to the best. That is my dilemma. Am I willing to do that?

Hunnell Road is a disaster in more ways than one. I think there are numerous people living there by choice. Back to my quandary: What am I willing to support?

