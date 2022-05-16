Right now, the state of Oregon is racing to adopt the most significant changes to our state’s land use system since Senate Bill 100 was signed into law nearly 50 years ago. The “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” (CFEC) rules will have far-reaching impacts on our cities and the day-to-day lives of their residents.
But if you’re like many Oregonians, you’ve probably never heard of these rules. That’s by design. In March 2020, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order directing the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development to do everything within its authority to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The CFEC rules were drafted during the pandemic, without input from the Legislature, and as it stands, will be adopted by Land Conservation and Development commissioners by May 19th, without a vote of the people.
While well intentioned, requirements in the rules related to minimum residential densities and reducing vehicle miles traveled will create challenges for cities like Bend to successfully expand their supply of single-family, middle, and affordable housing units. The rules will also likely increase housing costs, cause displacement, and reduce parking among other impacts.
Our state’s housing supply gap is only widening, and as demand increases, so will the cost of housing. Now is not the time for policies that hinder housing production and negatively impact affordability.
Contact the Land Conservation and Development Commission today by emailing esther.johnson@dlcd.oregon.gov and ask commissioners to pause on adopting the CFEC rules.
You can also learn more at peopleforanaffordableoregon.com.
— Cindy King is chair of the government affairs committee of the Central Oregon Association of Realtors.
McLeod-Skinner for Congress
My wife and I estimate that we have received at least 30 of Kurt Schrader’s glossy mailers over the past few weeks. I guess the 29th wasn’t persuasive enough, but the 30th would do the trick? So wasteful, and so irresponsible. Vote for McLeod-Skinner.
— Rick Neufeld, Bend
Di Paola for Congress
I am asking for your vote for Dr. John Di Paola, a Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional District. He had to work his way through college, so knows what it is like to struggle. He is a retired orthopedist, so he does not need the job. He is running because he loves our country, and wishes to change the direction that it is heading. He is intelligent, honest, and informed on the issues. He is approachable and listens to what you have to say. He is pro life. Take the time to get to know this man. I believe that you will like what you discover and realize that he is the best candidate for CD5.
— Cecilia Bryant, Redmond
Tony DeBone for Deschutes County commissioner
I have known Commissioner Tony DeBone since the first time he ran for office in 2010. Over the years, I have observed him to be a pragmatic, intelligent and thoughtful problem-solver. Whether the topic is the landfill, the county budget, roads, public safety or land use, you name it, Tony DeBone is knowledgeable and experienced. It often amazes me the magnitude of the position and what a commissioner must know in order to make the best decisions on behalf of all county residents.
As a planning commission member in La Pine and a former planning commission member in Redmond, I know how difficult the planning decision process can be, and I’m impressed with how Commissioner DeBone has educated himself on each issue he comes across and has managed to work with all parties in favor of the best solution of the community.
Once again, I enthusiastically support Commissioner Tony DeBone for another term. We need his level-headed and experienced leadership in these trying times. Please join me in keeping this sensible commissioner in office.
— Bea Leach Hatler, La Pine
Free workouts for Congress
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson reported that the U.S. Congress appropriated $120,000 a month, that’s $1.44 million a year, so the members could enjoy workouts without the stress of having to pay for it. Millionaires like Pelosi, Schumer, Wyden, McConnell, McCarthy et al will get to exercise at the taxpayers’ expense. Ain’t it great!!
— John Sabo, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.