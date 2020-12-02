With regard to your Nov. 24 article “Coast Guard Could Beef Up in Astoria,” I can appreciate Sens. Wyden and Merkley and Congresswoman Bonamici looking out for their constituents, but did they do anything to also help the Coast Guard? I’m a 37-year Coast Guard veteran. I can tell you from experience that the Coast Guard is chronically underfunded and overtasked. There is no give in the Coast Guard’s budget. To put a second cutter in Astoria, the Coast Guard will have to take resources from elsewhere. Not mentioned in the article is the fact Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast, a 210-foot offshore patrol vessel, is also homeported in Astoria. Steadfast, my first cutter back in 1976-78, is 52 years old. Unfortunately, the Steadfast is by no means an isolated case, a telling reminder of Congress’ perennial neglect of the Coast Guard. Did the senators and congresswoman take any action to increase the Coast Guard’s budget to offset their direction to the Coast Guard to homeport a second patrol boat in Astoria? If not, they put the Coast Guard in the position of robbing Peter to pay Paul, thus increasing the stress on the dedicated women and men of the Coast Guard.
— Richard Kelly, Bend
The editors of The Bulletin should wear their decision not to publish stories about the alleged Hunter Biden laptop and the recent criticism of that decision as a badge of honor for responsible journalism. A newspaper should publish news. Multiple outlets including the Wall Street Journal and the news wing of Fox News were unable to verify most of what was claimed in the anti-Biden echo chamber. Actual evidence of any corruption by President-elect Biden was not made available to the public. Recent performances by Rudy Giuliani have only cast more doubt on his reliability as a source of knowledge not to mention ongoing questions about his possible connections to Russian misinformation efforts. The Bulletin serves an important role in providing quality information to Central Oregon readers. They give an appropriate emphasis to local and Oregon issues. The limited space they have for national news should not be squandered on rumors and conspiracy theories. There are far too many other outlets willing to feed that addiction.
— Thomas J. Bennett, Redmond
Fantastic guest column by Bruce Abernethy urging people to not believe that our elections are being undermined. Richard Landorf, who wrote a letter complaining that he received no response when he called and left a message for an editor of The Bulletin regarding why there have been no articles in the paper about information contained on Hunter Biden’s computer, should read that guest column. The reason that story is not being addressed by any news outlets except Fox News and other far-right organizations is because it has no validity. lt’s like the many, many other ridiculous, baseless stories conservatives have shamelessly tried to hoist upon the American people that have either been debunked or just forgotten about when they don’t come to fruition. Think death panels if Obamacare is passed, immigrant caravans that are invading our borders, pedophile rings being run by high ranking Democrats, and the Hunter Biden investigation. While the complete story has not yet been released to the public, chances are, it’s another bogus conspiracy that has been embraced by the Trump administration, most likely planted by the Russians who are good at duping Giuliani and hacks that work for the president. Now they are trying to make people believe that Biden has stolen the election. Will this madness ever stop?
— Melinda Morse, Redmond
The golden (formerly red) telephone sat by Donald’s nightstand silently, day and night after the Nov. 3 election. And the results of the presidential contest were taking shape in the direction of the Sleepy One. How could that be, a sleepless Donald kept asking himself. But what was really on his mind was, how come Vlad had not done something similar to what he had done in 2016, to turn the whole thing, unpredictably toward Donald.
He could wait not more and decided to dial Vlad’s dacha in the Ural mountains. “Alo” a tired voice answered. It was 3 a.m. Moscow time. “Vlad, is that you, my best friend?” “Who is this?” the former KGB man responded. How can he not remember me, mused the Donald?
“Look Vlad, I’m in a bad way and need your help to turn this around.” “Nyet” said Vlad, trying to figure out a quick way to dispose of the unwanted caller. “Listen, Donnie” said Vladimir Putin, sounding annoyed and ready to clear up a thing or two. “I helped you before, but your presidency was an embarrassment to me” said Vlad, sounding more and more like Boris and Natasha. “I confess to you, I helped Biden this time around. He is smart and that Kamala, besides smart, she is also beautiful. I’m sorry.” Click. Putin was gone.
Donnie called rude Rudi and sad Barr demanding investigations into frauds that “everyone knows.” Both men responded in unison and with the best New York accent “forget about it”. Click.
—Carlos Wysling, Bend
