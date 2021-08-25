September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is “Together, we can help #StopSuicide.”
One action I’m taking this month to help #StopSuicide is contacting my public officials and urging them to prioritize funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and our local crisis call centers.
In July 2022, the new 988 number will be fully operational as the universal phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This easy-to-remember three-digit number will increase access to vital mental health and suicide crisis supports. Calls are also projected to increase substantially when the 988 number goes fully live. NOW is the time to provide the funding to support our local crisis centers to meet the needs of more 988 callers.
Together, we can ensure that everyone in crisis has access to care should they need it.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
— Chuck Holdren, Bend
Homelessness is terrible, and I commend the city for searching for solutions. A homeless camp has been proposed between the elementary school and the popular Coyner Trail between Juniper and Ponderosa parks. The Presbyterian Church is next door.
This is an ill-conceived proposal. There are no sidewalks on Burnside Avenue. Children walk through this strip of city property from Bear Creek Elementary and also Bend High. Do we want our kids walking through a homeless camp? Joggers, dog walkers, and bicyclists on the Coyner Trail do not want to see tents and transients. What about disturbances to the privacy and way of life of current residents of this established neighborhood and the drop in their property values?
This attractive natural area has trees and rock outcrops, but this will present fire danger if campers reside there. It would likely become a toilet area even if facilities are nearby. Trash and drugs are often part of the homeless lifestyle.
The city should address this problem but siting a camp at this location is not an answer and will result in other serious issues. I own adjacent property and was never notified.
The City Council needs to protect existing, year-round residents and the children in our community, not just those with the misfortune of being homeless. Locations at Juniper Ridge and by Murphy Road are appropriate, and efforts should be directed there.
Please contact your city councilors.
— Gretchen Pederson, Bend
Read the mission and vision for OSU-Cascades. Some of the statements include:
1. “… major contributor to the vitality of the unique Central Oregon community and environment.”
2. “… committed to the diversity and sustainability of the campus and surrounding communities.”
3. “Goal 1: Envision, design, and build a campus serving Central Oregon and beyond.”
4. “Goal 2: Provide a transformational educational experience for all learners.”
5. “Strengthen and expand regional, national and international partnerships to advance research opportunities that address real-world issues.”
6. “Enhance partnerships with businesses, non-profits, school districts, higher education and government entities that support the region’s priorities.”
There is nothing more real world then helping to solve homeless issues. OSU- Cascades, with a centralized campus, should build a homeless camp on its public property and focus some of its resources on net zero and training approaches to help resolve homeless issues.
It is time for OSU-Cascades to “demonstrate leadership in service to community.”
— Dave Kyle, Bend
