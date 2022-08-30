Following the Aug. 28 shooting in Bend that left two dead and others injured, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz offered the usual “hearts and prayers” platitudes to the victims and their families. Earlier, however, he voted in opposition to legislation that would have barred sales of semi-automatic weapons to those under 21. In a follow-up comment, he wrote: “Confiscation of guns won’t solve this problem.”
The man who murdered two men on Aug. 28 was 20 years old. The weapon he used was a semi-automatic, military-style AR-15. Had the legislation Bentz opposed been in place prior to the shooting, it is arguable that the shooter would not have been able to acquire his weapon.
If Rep. Bentz is genuine in wanting to console families of the victims, perhaps he should explain to them how keeping the assault weapon out of the hands of the murderer would not have prevented their loved ones’ deaths.
— Rob Brazeau, Bend
Don’t just shrug it off
The Oregonians who went to shop or work at the Bend shopping center where the mass shooting happened need our thoughts and actions. America cannot just shrug its shoulders at another mass shooting with loved ones grieving the loss of family and friends.
— Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Florida
Better canal solution needed
We have lived on the Arnold Canal for over 26 years. We raised our kids here and have enjoyed all the things this small stream provides for seven months as it operates. This ecosystem of animals, birds, amphibians, and insects is a joy to see and observe.
This small canal could be lined with a high-tech spray liner that would accomplish the desired things piping would without all the collateral damage that has been realized in the Tumalo Irrigation piping project. It would eliminate the majority of seepage while keeping alive the old growth ponderosas and would recharge the wells within a mile of the canal through the aquifer and provide an added means of fire protection should a forest fire break out. This lining technique is being used throughout the West with great results. We see these lined canals in our travels through Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, and California not to mention Australia and other countries. This could be done for half the price in much less time than the seven years projected for piping.
The canal was shut off too soon in July through miscalculation, as was stated in the August Arnold Irrigation District board of directors meeting by District Manager Steve Johnson. He said it was the earliest shutdown in the irrigation district’s history. This was done as a “historic” useful maneuver to garner support of piping, in my opinion, while all the other canals in Central Oregon continue to operate into September.
More reasonable decisions should, at the very least, be considered when over 400 properties that border this canal have so much at stake.
— Jerry Rudloff, Bend
Congress should take action on suicide prevention
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.
Suicide affects every community, age group, gender, nationality, profession and culture nationwide. I encourage The Bulletin to investigate the seriousness of suicide and share the causes and solutions with the Central Oregon community.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline must be sustainably funded so that confidential, voluntary services by trained counselors are accessible. H.R. 7116, the 988 Implementation Act, would provide federal funding and guidance to states for 988 crisis services across the nation.
An alternative to 911 for mental health crises, 988 connects callers to lifeline centers. These centers de-escalate 98% of crisis calls without dispatching emergency services. Well-resourced crisis support systems can connect callers with local resources, including someone to talk to (call centers), someone to respond (mobile crisis teams), and somewhere to go (crisis stabilization centers). We must ensure that every state has the capacity to provide comprehensive crisis response services to help save lives.
For more information, go to afsp.org/988. Join me in urging Congress to take action to #StopSuicide!
— Chuck Holdren, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.