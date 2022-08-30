Typewriter

Following the Aug. 28 shooting in Bend that left two dead and others injured, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz offered the usual “hearts and prayers” platitudes to the victims and their families. Earlier, however, he voted in opposition to legislation that would have barred sales of semi-automatic weapons to those under 21. In a follow-up comment, he wrote: “Confiscation of guns won’t solve this problem.”

The man who murdered two men on Aug. 28 was 20 years old. The weapon he used was a semi-automatic, military-style AR-15. Had the legislation Bentz opposed been in place prior to the shooting, it is arguable that the shooter would not have been able to acquire his weapon.

