stcs (copy)
Buy Now

The main entrance of St. Charles Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin file

Recently, I collapsed while playing pickleball at Widgi Creek. This got me a ride in the ambulance and an overnight stay in the hospital. What I learned from this, or what this reaffirmed for me (something that I had taken a bit for granted), is that the people of Bend and Central Oregon are good, caring, and kind.

A retired doctor and nurse immediately administered care to me at Widgi, the Bend Fire medics were on the scene quickly and worked professionally, and the emergency room and hospital staff at St. Charles were outstanding in their care and communication.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.