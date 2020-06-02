Gov. Brown deserves credit
Do you know why Oregon’s COVID-19 deaths are waning dramatically? Why we are not following in a version of Italy’s or New York’s death rates? It is Gov. Kate Brown’s March 23 order to Stay Home! Responding to the evolving scientific consensus, she set out a plan to keep us safe. Thank you, Governor Brown. Speaking personally, I am happy not to have died.
The science of COVID-19 infectivity also recognizes the importance of everyone wearing masks each time we leave our family bubble to interact with our communities. When we talk or breathe in cold weather, that cloud coming out of our mouths is the same invisible “spray” that we emit in all weather. If we are infected and have no symptoms (quite common), it is important that our “spray” not be inhaled by someone else. Cloth masks are fine for short social exposures if you remain 6 feet from others and everyone is wearing one. Cover both your nose and mouth. Thoroughly wash your cloth mask and your hands in hot soapy water for at least 20 seconds after each use. Your mask does not fully protect you; it protects the members of your community from exposure if you become infected and have no symptoms. If you are ill, stay home, isolate from others in your household and immediately contact your medical provider. And, thank you for wearing your mask!
— Julie Chapman, retired physician assistant, Portland
Trump will bring country back
This is the third column by Mr. Rich Belzer indicating his intellectual superiority and utter disdain for the president of the United States. In this one, we were told Trump was wrong to follow Sweden’s lead in handling the pandemic. They did not shut down the country, and it was a complete failure, according to Mr. Belzer.
When the pandemic began, Trump worked tirelessly on a daily basis with doctors Fauci and Birx, two of the scientists who were advising him. We followed their advice and the entire country was shut down, ruining the greatest economy in U.S. history. The purpose of the shutdown was to ensure that hospitals would not be overwhelmed by thousands of COVID-19 patients. The president acted quickly, and when the hospitals were no longer in danger of being overwhelmed, the experts now advised to continue the shutdown until a treatment could be found. Next, the experts advised to continue the shutdown for months, possibly until next year when a vaccine might be created. With millions of people unemployed, many businesses going down, some never to return, the media encouraging fear, it was time for Trump to follow his instincts and open up the country before it was completely destroyed and in a depression. This president will never do anything that would please Mr. Belzer, or the media. But he is doing the right thing. We are not following Sweden’s lead. We are following the president who will bring the country back to prosperity. If anyone can do it, Trump can.
— Maralyn Thoma, Bend
GOP and QAnon
As a candidate for U.S. Senate, Jo Rae Perkins is the most prominent Oregon Republican on the ballot this year. She will be at the top of the GOP ticket with President Trump in November, a ticket that will include Central Oregon state Sen. Tim Knopp, state Reps. Cheri Helt and Jack Zika, and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Henderson.
Perkins is a true believer in QAnon, the internet-based conspiracy theory that says, among other things, that every president before Trump was a criminal; that Trump is under attack from death squads run by Hillary Clinton, deep-state intelligence operatives, pedophile rings and — of course — the “global banking elite” (long-standing anti-Semitic code words).
That’s part of the conspiracy theory that anti-vaxxer Perkins endorses. To make sure voters understood that, Perkins posted a video in which she said, “Where we go one, we go all. I stand with President Trump. I stand with Q and the team. Thank you Anons and thank you patriots.”
“Where we go one, we go all” or “WWG1WGA” is the QAnon slogan used by bizarre conspiracy theorists like Perkins.
Voters deserve to know if Knopp, Helt, Zika and Henderson endorse the Republican Party’s conspiracy theorist candidate Jo Rae Perkins? And, if so, do they also believe that pedophiles and Jewish bankers are trying to take down Trump, that Hillary Clinton is running death squads and that every president before Trump was a criminal?
— Michael Funke, Bend
