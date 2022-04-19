I’m a moderate, independent voter. I believe strongly in freedom, justice and opportunity for all people, period. I also believe that our democracy functions best with (at least) two energetic parties putting forth competing, but sincere, proposals to address our shared problems.
The recent confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson brought sharply into focus that the Republican Party is failing its responsibility to share in the governance of this country.
The GOP has two big problems: Its enthusiastic, public embrace of white supremacist groups and individuals; and its cynical national campaign to suppress voter participation, including efforts to put partisan officials in charge of counting ballots and certifying elections to manipulate outcomes in favor of Republicans.
Allowing white supremacists into your tent is an explicit endorsement of white supremacy. It means you accept the philosophy that white people are superior human beings in ability, intelligence and entitlement. And that is a betrayal of humanity, morality, science and common sense.
Trying to prevent your fellow Americans from voting just so you can retain power, trying to create and preserve an unfair electoral advantage by manipulating the election process, is a formula for dictatorship and the erosion of freedom. Putting forth lies and unfounded conspiracy theories to preserve power, even if it leads to minority rule, puts us squarely on the road to fascism, the very anti-democratic movement we fought so hard to vanquish in WW II. Suppressing voter participation is a betrayal of the country and the Constitution.
If you consider yourself a Republican, these are not just abstractions. They are your problems. They are a blemish that stains and disfigures your party.
— Jeffrey Richardson, Bend
McLeod-Skinner has my trust
Since U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader has opted out of a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters in Deschutes County, it seems we are to rely upon the barrage of expensive glossies and unending television ads that assure us that he is the most qualified Democratic congressional candidate in District 5. Do we believe that big money has our best interests at heart?
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who shows up, talks straight and has outstanding experience working with issues important to both rural and urban constituents, has earned my trust.
— Janet Whitney, Bend
Real need for Redmond bond
I want to let the citizens of Redmond know that we are in need of a police safety building. When I was first voted onto council in 1999 it was right at the time of construction of a new police station. Redmond’s population was close to 14,000. We have more than doubled to the current population of 36,000 in the city of Redmond. We have many more staff, more police cruisers, more equipment and have an overall need for space. The building being looked at would be built to last 30 years. It would be built at a location that has expansion potential. If you know me you know that I watch the budget closely and look to control the taxes and fees for our citizens the best way possible. I truly believe there is a need for this police safety building. Please vote yes on this bond.
— Jay Patrick, Redmond
Housing challenges and solutions
In the April 6 edition of Cascade Business News, a cover story focused on the lack of “middle housing” in Bend. Cited in the coverage were various groups and municipal departments involved in addressing code changes prompted by the Oregon Legislatures HB 2001. Rolled out in 2019, it essentially prohibits single-family restricted development. The concept is not new.
Often in the historic districts of valley cities you will find 100-year-old triplex and fourplex units among single-family dwellings. For 20 or more years cities in the Willamette Valley have seen development of tandem and rowhouse projects. Tandems are essentially duplexes where each unit and the land it rests on can be individually owned. Ditto rowhouses and the result is lower cost of ownership.
Another concept that lowered ownership cost was the condo conversion. This entails repurposing apartment buildings and motels into owner-occupied units within the original structure. Post-remodel the units are sold to individuals.
One of the solutions that merits inclusion in the conversation is Section-8 housing for those that are content to rent and at the lower end of the household income scale. Popular in larger urban areas, government subsidy of a portion of the monthly rent is made directly to the investor-property owner.
Lastly, as part of this overall discussion, I find it nonsensical that off-street parking would not be a requirement of multifamily projects. Parking is a problem in Bend. Letting developers off the hook in addressing congested streets is not only bad policy, it’s just plain dumb.
— Dan Revell, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.