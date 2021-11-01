Getting off easy
Good heavens. The Bulletin of Oct. 28: “State says “203 employees failed to get vaccinated”. Then it goes on to say “Half of 1% of Oregon state government employees are on paid administrative leave...” What is the state thinking of? That’s the ideal job. Have a job, refuse a government mandate, stay home and get paid!
You know, if some poor person off of the street, did that, say — got fired for not getting vaccinated and then filed for unemployment, that person would be denied unemployment, because God forbid we pay someone for not working. And not getting vaccinated was a legitimate excuse to fire the person. How unfair.
—Diana Hopson, Redmond
Use fire station for the homeless
In reading the headlines of Thursday’s Bulletin, it was reported that although we have been able to build a state-of-the-art fire station, we have not been able to operate it with firefighters or equipment, so it is currently unused for its purpose. It appeared we are not using it to its full potential until operating funds are available.
A proposal to use the facility to house some homeless citizens should be explored especially in light of the colder weather approaching. It appeared from the article that the facility does have operating kitchen, bathrooms, sleeping and exercise areas so is functional for temporary housing. Working with the city fire department and the commission on housing homeless would seem appropriate until such time as the fire station can become active for its purpose.
—Kathie Sharp, Bend
E-bike empowers me to ride
I would never be able to enjoy bike riding in and around Bend if it were not for having an electric bike. I have never been very athletic or have a lot of endurance. I enjoyed riding horses until I had two total hip surgeries 10 years ago. I have been able to ride with many different people, going places and seeing things that I would never be able to do without having the additional assistance that the electric bike offers. I don’t use it as a moped often, but there are many times that I need the various stages of assist. It allows me to have so much more pleasure and be able to go to places that I normally would not venture out, that might be too technical or taxing on my body. It makes it so much more enjoyable that I don’t have muscles screaming and get hot and sweaty every time I want to take a lovely ride in the woods and appreciate the beauty and majesty of our awesome Oregon!
— Denise DelColle, Bend
E-bikes let us continue to enjoy riding
We have been mountain biking since the mid ‘80s. We have achieved major elevation over mountain passes in the Western United States using conventional, loaded mountain bikes on multiweek adventures. We have earned all our turns. We are now in our 70’s and still in great shape. However, some health issues prevent us from doing the long, extended climbs and rides we have enjoyed in the past. We recently purchased two Class 1 electric bikes so we may continue the recreational lifestyle we have enjoyed the past 47 years.
Our use of Class 1 e-bikes on singletrack impacts no one whatsoever. We will continue to be the same courteous and trail safe bikers we have always been in the past. We ride the same speed on our e-bikes as we do on our conventional bikes. The only difference is that the e-bike is making up for the power that our legs can no longer generate. On numerous occasions while riding singletrack with our conventional bikes, we have had near misses by those riding totally out of control on conventional mountain bikes, rounding corners as if they were the only riders on the trail. Regarding trail damage, our total body and bike weights are 150 and 185 lbs., which is no more(probably less) than any midsize bike/rider.
We pay our dues to the Central Oregon Trail Alliance. We truly hope that COTA, along with those officials in charge of making a change to allow Class 1 e-bikes on trails, will be able to work towards this necessary change regarding e-bike usage. Central Oregon is loaded with age 50+ mountain bike riders who just want to continue to enjoy their sport in a safe and responsible manner.
— Chris and Barry Evensen, Powell Butte
