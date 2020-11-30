Fight wildfire risk
I am writing to you on an important matter concerning the city of Bend and wildfire planning. I am a retired Ph.D. ecologist and professional wildland manager (25 years in six national parks, five years as chief scientist for the Wyoming Nature Conservancy). I am concerned about the potential for major disaster in Bend.
Everyone should watch this PBS/Frontline video about the Paradise, California, fire in 2018. www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3OX1PR2SCM
You will find it very gripping… and the similarities to Bend hard to avoid.
Although larger than Paradise, our city has evacuation choke points just as serious as those in Paradise. Like Paradise we have a city emergency plan. But like Paradise, our plan would be quickly overwhelmed if a fast-moving fire approached the city with 50 mph wind.
Today many people think of “thinning” forests as a preventative to wildfire. As a research ecologist I urge you to update your thinking. It is now clear that climate and weather, not fuels (trees) regulate wildfires. With high temperatures, drought conditions and high winds, any wildfire approaching us will blow right through “fuel reduction” areas. The Eagle Creek Fire in 2018 blew right across the mile-wide Columbia River, causing additional fires in Washington. It is climate change we face now, and we simply must do what we can to address that change. Plans that seemed adequate only a few years ago (e.g., controlled burns) are now seriously outdated. We must raise awareness among our elected leaders and among the public to avoid disaster.
— Jerry Freilich, Bend
Missed opportunity
In your recent article identifying the pedestrian killed by a motorist in Redmond you missed a great chance to educate the public on pedestrian safety. The article mentions that the deceased was walking with traffic. If no sidewalk is available, it is safer to walk facing traffic. If someone is veering off the road, wouldn’t you want to see them coming so you could save yourself?
— Karen M. Sweigert, Sisters
Battle climate change
As a layperson, I have been reading about the adverse effects of overloading our atmosphere with too much carbon since the early ’80s. Before then, our citizen involvement efforts forced one president to create the EPA, that we managed to save the ozone, cleared rivers and lakes of toxins, got rid of asbestos, DDT & lead in fuel and made honoring Earth a national holiday.
Starting in the mid-’80s, however, all those regulations to address affronts to our livable and breathable environments were slowly being rolled back via bills lobbied for by corporations that found it cheaper to pollute than not.
Since the ’80s, humans have proved solar and wind are clean, safe and cheap energy solutions compared to fossil fuel alternatives. New building codes are producing zero emission homes and offices. Electric vehicles are becoming the preferred cars, and charging station availability is expanding. Reinstating ancient farming solutions are revitalizing soils to once more sequester carbons.
Want to help? Last year, a bill passed the U.S. House but sat in the Senate. HR 763 will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by fining at the source (where fossil fuels are extracted) and give the profits to the people — yes, to you and me. If this piques your interest, learn more here, https://citizensclimatelobby.org/.
— Susan Cobb, Sisters
Don’t shut business down
After reading the article titled, “No link found between outbreaks, protests” from Nov. 29, it is mind boggling to see our great restaurants and businesses closed for an additional two weeks.
During the riots and mayhem in Portland starting in May of this year, hundreds and sometimes thousands did not socially distance or seemed to care about the virus. And very little have the governor or city officials tried to keep the crowds from gathering or keep COVID-19 guidelines, which law -abiding citizens have been forced to obey.
For the record, I quote from the article: “In Multnomah County, it is clear that the highest risk for COVID is close, prolonged contact with known individuals — usually family, friends, and co-workers.” “Public health official said in June there had been no evidence of COVID spreading at Portland’s protests.”
I assume the health officials are reporting the truth; with this in mind, why are our businesses closed by the governor? People of Central Oregon, let your voice be heard. Contact your city and state representatives and let’s correct this terrible injustice to our community.
— Wally Long, Bend
