Ending systemic racism
I concur with Dean Harris in his July guest column detailing the privileges white people experience in this country. Many of the privileges he notes are rooted in our economic system. They are the product of systemic racism.
What must be done to change that?
As Harris says, “America must undergo a vast social transformation produced by the adoption of bold policies.”
It has been said more than once, most recently by April Sims, Secretary-Treasurer of the Washington State Labor Council: “The system is not broken. It is operating exactly the way it was intended to.”
The U.S. economy — capitalism — is not just historically rooted in slavery. It continues to thrive on racial and class exploitation every day. In order to have “winners” in a capitalist economy, you need to have “losers.” That is unacceptable in a genuine democracy.
Trying to fix a system that isn’t broken is futile. It will not produce the transformation to bold policies required to end systemic racism. We need to transform our economic system and create a new one that provides equity, justice and power to all.
Black activist and scholar Angela Davis said, “It is a mistake to assume we can combat racism by leaving capitalism in place.” She and Robin D.G. Kelley stress the need to dismantle “racial capitalism,” as defined by the late Cedric Robinson.
Democratic socialism is a far more humane and equitable economic system than capitalism.
— Michael Funke, Bend
Parents must shape their children
In response to the June letter by Dean Harris: Bend Resident Explains Why He is a Liberal. Mr. Harris states: “Each of us enters this world with a singular set of capacities and subsequently develops shaped by a unique set of opportunities, barriers, and luck.” I disagree. My parents instilled our strong sense of values and hard work. My four brothers and sisters and I were required to learn self discipline. Every “school night” the TV was turned off at 6:30 after news shows finished. We were required to do our homework and bring the assignment and our homework to our Dad, one at a time. He reviewed our work and asked questions. If we were incorrect or sloppy, we were sent back to correct and complete the assignment for additional review. If Dad had to work at night (he was a Law Enforcement Officer (LEO)), Mom was in charge of the same ritual. The results of this process by our parents (who stayed married until they passed) was evident: two attorneys, one career teacher of disabled/special needs children, one spiritual minister and one senior Naval Officer. “Luck” was not involved. Also, Dad often instructed us: “if a cop stops you, do not argue; if he tells you to raise your hands, get them up. Tells you to get down on the ground, do it. Don't argue with a cop, ever. Be respectful.” He was 100% correct. Parents must shape their children: “luck” does not exist.
— Steve Wilkes, Bend
Making the great outdoors greater
On June 17th, the U.S. Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act with a 73-25 vote. This, bipartisan legislation fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund, our nation’s most successful conservation program, and funds repairs and maintenance projects for our public land management agencies.
During a time when our nation faces unprecedented challenges and economic uncertainty, the Great American Outdoors Act would make targeted investments on our lands and waters, funding a wealth of shovel-ready conservation and access projects across the country. It would fund LWCF at $900 million in perpetuity, empowering a program that has funded projects in every U.S. county and providing vital tools for state and local agencies seeking to improve public access. It also would provide public land agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service, National Wildlife Refuge System and Bureau of Land Management, $9.5 billion over the next five years to repair damaged roads, trails, bridges and water structures.
This legislation did not spring from thin air; it took decades of hard work and relentless advocacy by outdoorsmen and women committed to preserving our wild public lands, waters and wildlife, as well as willing collaboration by members of both parties.
On behalf of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, I thank Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley for supporting this landmark bill. Now is the time for Rep. Greg Walden to follow their leadership and send this clean bill swiftly to the president’s desk! Hunters and anglers are counting on it.
— Ian Isaacson, Bend
