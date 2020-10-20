Vote for Redmond school bond
Education is truly about community. For almost 100 years, citizens of the Redmond School District have chosen to meet the needs of its’ students. School bonds have passed during flush economic times, as well as times that were much more difficult. Every one of us grew up in a community where the people of that community funded our educational opportunities. In turn, we have all returned the favor by educating those who follow us.
The Redmond School District has aging schools in need of repair, limited space at our elementary schools, and are facing an unknown economic future due to a global pandemic. With this bond, we have the opportunity to address these issues without adding to your taxes.
We know that many of our schools need long overdue repairs that will only become more expensive over time. These repairs will create a better learning environment for all of our students, but also allow the buildings to run efficiently and extend their lives, ultimately saving money that can be used to give our students the best educational opportunities possible. It will also help our rapidly growing community add critical space to our elementary schools.
Adding to the opportunity is a $7.6 million matching grant from the state of Oregon, which only happens if the bond passes. This bond is an absolute win for all stakeholders. Best of all, Redmond School District taxpayers will not see their taxes increase one penny as a result. Please vote yes for RSD kids!
— Barry Branaugh, Redmond
Vote yes on 110
Oregonians, already experiencing an addiction crisis, are further at risk for rising rates of substance use disorder due to the impact of COVID-19 on people’s mental health. One prominent reason that one in 11 Oregonians are addicted to drugs is that many begin using, often in adolescence or early adulthood, to cope with trauma.
Although recently retired, as a contracted trainer for the National Council for Behavioral Health I had the opportunity to travel throughout the U.S. and it distressed me to know that my own state ranks nearly last in access to basic drug treatment. People suffer and die as a result.
Further, current drug laws can result in a lifelong criminal record that prevents a person from getting a job, housing or even a credit card. Incarcerating people for addiction does not help them find recovery—in fact, criminalizing and stigmatizing addiction is a significant barrier to seeking help even if or when help is available.
We can address this tragedy by passing Measure 110. Measure 110 doesn’t legalize any drugs, but it does remove criminal penalties for small amounts of personal possession, and dedicates a portion of funds from Oregon’s existing marijuana tax to expand access to drug treatment throughout our state. Impacted persons could access recovery services, and rebuild their lives, regardless of their ability to pay for treatment.
I will be voting yes on Measure 110. I believe you will join me if you learn more about it: www.voteyeson110.org.
— Connie Peterson, Bend
Vote for Shane Nelson
In these rough and changing times, it is important to "go with what we know''. We know that Shane Nelson will continue to lead us in a knowledgeable and dedicated fashion. Why change leadership now when Sheriff Nelson has already proven that he is a leader? He puts the citizens of Deschutes County as well as his employees first.
We rely on his knowledge and fairness along with his years of experience in law enforcement.
Shane is taking a step forward in treating mental disorders by creating the Deschutes County Stabilization Center which gets people treatment rather than just putting them in jail. A great move! In addition he is making the Deschutes County Search and Rescue a top notch county agency that saves many lives.
Lets not forget Shop With A Cop a program that serves the less fortunate children of the community during the holiday season. Shane's leadership makes this program a great success.
Please vote to re-elect Shane Nelson for Sheriff.
— Mike and Sue Sundberg, Redmond
Vote for Redmond school bond
Please join me in voting yes for the Redmond School bond, a bond that will provide necessary funds to improve safety within district buildings without raising taxes.
With 18 years of experience serving the community of Redmond as part of Redmond Fire & Rescue, I know the importance of keeping kids and the adults who care for them safe within our school district’s buildings. Preventing tragedies starts with buildings that are outfitted with robust communication and alarm systems. Fire alarm systems are monitored 24/7 and that ensures that as soon as the smoke detector activates, 911 is notified and there is no delay in the notification to the fire department. Current communication and alarm systems within many of Redmond’s school buildings are out of date and in need of repair or replacement. Passing the bond provides critical funds to do the work necessary to keep students and staff safe.
As a 20-year Redmond resident, the husband of a Redmond teacher and the father of two students enrolled in Redmond schools, I have personal as well as professional interests in passing the bond. Please vote yes for safer schools without raising taxes.
— Steve Fiero is president of the Redmond Firefighters Association.
Vote for Eileen Kiely
With intensifying storms, droughts, mosquito-borne diseases, skyrocketing temperatures, and choking wildfire smoke, it is clear that climate change is here and now, and the most important challenge of the next 100 years. Tragically, some of our current leaders refuse to acknowledge the obvious, and even worse, our current state Senator for District 27 actively works to prevent effective action.
Thankfully, in this election, we can fill what this is, all too often, an empty seat. There is a candidate who has the training, experience, intellect and the commitment to tackle the climate crisis. Eileen Kiely. With military, business and outdoors experience, Kiely is the perfect fit for District 27 as it is today. And best of all, she’ll show up for work, every day.
Wise decisions are needed to avert the devastation that is coming. She won’t run away from this responsibility. Please vote for Eileen Kiely, Senate District 27!
— James Mahoney, Bend
Yes for Redmond kids
As a home loan officer, I know people look to the quality of schools within a community when making a decision about moving to a new town. Redmond’s schools, recognized for providing high quality educational opportunities for our kids, have been a beacon for folks looking to call Redmond home. If our schools are to remain a thriving part of our community, we must act now. Redmond voters have the opportunity to commit to our city’s future by passing the school bond on the ballot. This bond provides funds that will make our schools healthier, safer and more efficient while building new classrooms to provide space for future growth. This bond will not raise taxes and, if passed, comes with an additional $7.6 million dollars from a state grant. Financially speaking, it’s an incredible opportunity.
The Redmond School District owns over 1 million square feet of building space. Many district buildings are in need of repairs and updates to ensure safe and healthy spaces for students and staff. Over the years Redmond voters have continued to invest in school buildings and now is the time to come together and vote "yes" to protect those investments.
Thriving schools are a cornerstone of vibrant communities. Passing this bond ensures that the Redmond School District has the resources it needs to continue to provide high quality education for our kids in buildings that are worthy of our community. Please join me in voting yes for the Redmond school bond.
— Amber Wilson, Redmond
Lack of perception
The lack of perception of Vice President Mike Pence to the fly crawling on his hair during the debate is emblematic of the insensitivity of this administration to the needs of the American people.
— J. Andrew Hamlin, Bend
Vote for Bend bond
As a long time local and business owner, I am concerned because Bend is currently facing safety and traffic problems due to our rapid growth.
This November we have the chance to put in place a solution to those problems. A $165 tax per year on homeowners will invest in sidewalks, traffic lights, bike lanes, and connecting roads that we need. Taking this step toward a better functioning transportation system is integral for Bend's livability and our economy.
We are going through a challenging time right now, but let's keep our eye on the big picture and the future of Bend. We will all be better off for it in the long run.
I am voting YES on Measure 9-135 and I hope you will join me! You can learn more about the measure here: https://www.gobend2020.com/
— Sally L. Jacobson, Bend
Remember the walkout
I just want to remind Central Oregon voters that both Tim Knopp and Cliff Bentz participated in the 2019 Oregon Legislatures' Republican walkout. If you view this as a masterful political tactic, then vote for them. If, however, you believe as I do, that it was a disgraceful manifestation of petty power politics, then do not vote for them.
As an aside, Cheri Helt did not participate, to her credit.
— Ragnar Hartman, Redmond
Support Bend transportation bond
It happened to me again this week. I was stuck behind a train trying to get across town. I, and many others tried to get around it, but the limited options were jammed with traffic trying to avoid the train as well.
Bend has grown and there are a lot more people out there driving the routes that were once uncongested and free-flowing. Measure 9-135, Bend’s transportation bond, includes dozens of projects, including huge improvements to east/west travel. A railroad overpass at Reed Market, improvements to Colorado, better connectivity around the Box Factory area to the east side of the Parkway, and a midtown pedestrian and bicycle crossing, just to name a few. Many other projects target north-south traffic and parkway connection and safety improvements.
Bend needs better roadway connections, with safe and reliable travel across town and improved traffic flow. I value the livability of Bend, but we are losing our ability to drive, bike or walk to the places we need to be every day without annoying traffic jams at the few connections you can use to get across town. Measure 9-135 will improve drive times, connect parts of town that have physical barriers, and all for a reasonable price. It will also create jobs and we won’t have to start paying on the bond until 2022, giving our economy time to recover and unemployment time to improve.
Please join me in voting Yes on Measure 9-135.
— Katy Brooks, Bend
