I hope Central Oregon voters will learn about and support Measure 109, the psilocybin services initiative, on the ballot this November. I have spent 30 years involved with efforts to promote improved care for terminally ill patients. Great strides have been made in the care of the dying over the past 30 years. Patients are more likely to receive aggressive pain and symptom management, hospice is widely available and patients have more choices about treatment at the end of life, including options such as Death with Dignity. However, little has emerged to address nonphysical suffering.
This is why recent clinical trials demonstrating powerful therapeutic uses of psilocybin in relieving anxiety and depression in terminally ill patients are so noteworthy. Patients dying of cancer suffering from anxiety and/or depression experienced significant reductions in both following a single guided psilocybin treatment, with no safety concerns or adverse events. Therapy is well tolerated by terminally ill patients and remarkably effective in alleviating nonphysical distress. Therapeutic benefits persist long after any pharmacologic effect of the drug.
Psychotherapy facilitated with psilocybin offers an important additional palliative care tool to improve the wellbeing of terminally ill patients by mitigating psychological distress. Vote “yes” on Measure 109.
The platforms proposed by candidates and incumbents for city and county office are disappointing in that none give priority to preserving the amenities that made Bend special. Large trees, beautiful views and untrammeled natural areas are but a few of the things that have set Bend apart. Low-cost housing is the major priority and, while important, should not completely overshadow other livability factors. In the last few years, some parts of Bend have taken on the appearance of a military base dominated by four- and five-story barracks, some disguised as apartments. As heights increase, views decline. Many subdivisions clear-cut the trees and, given the rapid population increase and tourism, our wide -open spaces are becoming crowded.
We have city employees who concentrate on affordable housing. Why not give the same priority to overall livability? Surveys would determine what features of the old Bend are worth preserving and planners should make these amenities a part of the discussion when developing an area. We need to consider applying the brakes to growth as our infrastructure seems to be falling behind. With the pending bond measures, it is clear that growth does not pay. The emphasis on affordable housing has helped some, but overall housing prices have not declined.
Our open space outside the urban growth boundary is also under siege. The county is proposing a plan to change zoning that would open a large amount of acreage to be developed. This should be resisted.
State House District 55 is due for new representation in Salem. Voters in HD 55 have a choice between incumbent Vikki Breese-Iverson and Barbara Fontaine.
Voters should choose Barbara Fontaine to represent us in the state House. Fontaine, a retired U.S. Forest Service forester, can be a problem solver by bringing a holistic, experienced view of forest management to the state Legislature. Her expertise can help write legislation that will mitigate the severity of forest fires, which is one of the biggest sources of carbon dioxide emissions in the state. Most importantly, she will stay in Salem and do the job she was elected to do.
By contrast, Vikki Breese-Iverson chose petty partisanship over the interests of Oregonians in HD 55. She walked off the job and took a taxpayer-funded vacation in protest of the cap -and -trade bill, and, in doing so, killed a number of bills in the House she could have saved single-handedly by providing a quorum — bills that would have made a tangible difference to her constituents, many of which live in some of Oregon’s poorest counties.
Among these were bills to cap the price of insulin, expand school lunches and update Oregon’s forest management practices, the last of which she now invokes on the campaign trail.
HD 55 deserves leadership that is solution-oriented, people-centered, and that shows good work ethic. Voters are more likely to find that in Barbara Fontaine.
The race for Deschutes County commissioner offers voters the opportunity to elect Phil Chang, a dedicated and tireless champion of sustainable economic growth and livability in Central Oregon to Position 2.
I worked along side Mr. Chang during the community engagement phases of the Bend 2030 Vision Task Force. I recall being particularly impressed with Phil Chang’s thorough understanding of complex issues, a heart of service and, most of all, a genuine desire to listen to everyone in the room as a means to find effective solutions that transcended the limitations of politics. His long history of collaboration on local natural resource issues has certainly set a framework of success and a vision I trust to lead Deschutes County forward.
The incumbent, Mr. Henderson, provides not much of substance to show for his years in office. A review of the Henderson campaign website reveals little beyond vague claims of leadership, outdated and simplistic Republican talking points of less regulation and a COVID-19 response that trumpets the lunacy coming out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
As a health care provider and business owner, I believe in stable, thoughtful decision making for responsible long-term growth and sustainability. As a dad, I am grateful for all this community has provided since I arrived 25 years ago. I am confident Phil Chang will be a voice inclusive to all who call Deschutes County home and an effective leader for challenging times.
Between us, we have 50 years’ experience in Deschutes County juvenile court, and we have practiced law with Jason for well over a decade. We agree that Jason brought a profoundly high level of commitment to protecting children to the court room. Our area of practice was juvenile dependency court which is the court where abused and neglected children are protected. Jason was the assigned deputy district attorney.
Unlike the easy dog whistle bad guy image of a child abuser, the vast majority of abused children are harmed by a family members.
These are not easy cases as adults around a child who discloses abuse often fail to support them as they are in denial. This challenges the legal system’s capacity to protect these children.
Jason was always an untiring champion and advocate for our abused and neglected children. He has a dedication born of a compassionate understanding of these children’s needs and dilemmas.
Coupled with a consistent level of professional excellence and hard work, his efforts have resulted in innumerable deserving children in need being protected. In the most complex of circumstances, he has made the courts work to the benefit of our abused and neglected children.
Beyond these responsibilities, he has also, through
nonprofit leadership volunteer work, helped guarantee necessary ancillary services in our abused kids’ best interest.
We look forward to seeing the results of his commitment and skill as he continues his advocacy for our children in the Oregon State Legislature.
