I’m writing today to encourage voters to support Barbara Fontaine, Democrat for House District 55. Barbara is a retired federal employee who believes that the government should serve the people. She is a northwest native with family ties to pioneer era Central Oregon. She worked as a wildland firefighter to put herself through Oregon State University, where she earned a B.S. in forest management.
House District 55 needs a representative willing to seek solutions to complex problems. Barbara won’t walk away from those tough issues as our current representative did immediately after being appointed to her seat.
Barbara will work hard for climate change action, environmental restoration and protection and for our public lands and water. Her 30-year career with the U.S. Forest Service on the Ochoco National Forest has given her a unique understanding of our needs when it comes to the preservation of public lands. She supports green jobs, rural internet access and health care for all. Find out more on her website, fontaineforhd55.com.
Please join me in voting for Barbara Fontaine for HD55!
— Priscilla Smith, Prineville
Vote for Tim Knopp
Recently, The Bulletin endorsed state Sen. Tim Knopp for reelection. I think that this was the right and obvious choice too. The Bulletin also printed a guest column from Eileen Kiely, who spent the entire time trying to cheapen the senator’s record on serving Central Oregon. Eileen tries to dismiss the senator’s accomplishments on pay equity, justice for sexual harassment victims and standing up for all Oregonians by saying she has been doing it her whole life. While we can see a tangible and clear manner in which Tim Knopp has done this, all we have is an empty sentence from Eileen with no clear sign of what she can point to. I imagine losing The Bulletin editorial endorsement was hard for her, but when she got the opportunity to offer a rebuttal, maybe she should have talked about her qualifications instead of just trying to tear down Knopp’s. Seems to me like she can’t point to any actual accomplishments beyond vague and empty statements, while Tim Knopp has an accomplished and dedicated record. Like The Bulletin, I’m confident that the voters of Central Oregon will see past Eileen’s baseless attacks on Knopp’s accomplishments and reelect our state Sen. Tim Knopp.
— Brittany Richardson, Redmond
Union board endorses library bond
We as a union board recognize that Deschutes Public Library must position itself for the future of Deschutes County. While the county and country have been wounded deeply by COVID-19, Deschutes County continues to see an influx of new residents and continued growth at a record pace. The bond will secure the future of libraries for current and new residents, providing stability to library staff, and essential services to our community.
We recognize that library management and the library board have done due diligence in preparing for the bond. Preparations have included extensive surveying of community members, public meetings and open houses at each library location, reports and case studies from leading library consultants and architects, and an extensive land survey and search. Deschutes Public Library has a proven track record of careful usage of public funds. All current debt is paid off and the recent land purchase was made using saved library funds.
By passing the library bond Deschutes County ensures that we have libraries built for the 21st century. These libraries will help prepare our community for change. We support all ages, races and classes in the search for knowledge, enlightenment and entertainment. Especially during these times, this bond will help the library work outside the box of traditional libraries. A vote for the bond is a vote for the future of Central Oregon.
— Graham Fox, president of the library’s AFSCME Local 3997-2, and other members of the union board.
Why does Bend need another transportation bond?
I haven’t found mention in the transportation advisory committee’s work or anywhere in print that speaks to, “Why are we needing a $190 million transportation bond just a few years after the last $80 million bond?” What are the root causes for these expenditures? In my opinion, you just can’t hang it on population growth. After all, doesn’t new construction pay for its infrastructure? Or is it poor planning and thus new construction isn’t really paying for its impact and we’re playing catch-up with these bonds? Or is it due to a system development charge schedule which is “too little, too late” year after year? Or is it due to a “good old boy” network that likes it just the way it is and lets the community pay for the expense?
This bond issue won’t be the last. What are the root causes? Do we need more robust and forward -thinking system development charges, changes to the Bend development code that address transportation issues such as parking, easements, roundabouts, multi-modal, etc. and changes to the transportation system plan, which does a better predictive job. The advisory committee, community spokespersons, city staff and Bend City Council have been silent on what we could have done better to mitigate these expenditures. There is much to be learned from going back and asking what could we have done differently or better? I’m not happy with the same old “spend and more spend” approach.
— Bob Brell, Bend
Information for voters
Have you voted? Are you still undecided on which candidate to choose? If so, check out the candidate forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters Deschutes County and the City Club of Central Oregon at lwvdeschutes.org or the City Club of Central Oregon YouTube. The LWVDC and the City Club hosted 12 candidate forums with over 35 candidates participating. The questions were submitted by our local community and represent topics of interest to you.
If you would like to join the League or make a contribution to offset the cost of these forums, please visit lwvdeschutes.org.
Mark your ballots! Drop them in the drop box by Nov. 3 at 8:00 p.m. Protect our democracy and let your voices be heard! VOTE!
— Carol Loesche is president of the Deschutes County League of Women Voters
Vote for Shane Nelson
After reading the article posted Oct. 22 in regards to the “toxic” culture surrounding the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, I find it odd the timing of the article. After watching the last four years of the left try to impeach our president and the brutal assault of our Supreme Court nominations, this just seems like political dirt to me.
Welcome to the new normal. If you can’t win, cheat. My vote is for Sheriff Shane Nelson.
— Joel McCabe, Bend
Take the country back
I was shocked to read the tally for ballots returned so far with this being the most important election in our lifetime. We have to take our country back from a man who defends white supremacist, encourages self-proclaimed militias and anyone else who rallies around this man who wants to be a dictator. In his speech at a rally in Ohio, he praised men who “settled the continent” by taking it from the only true Americans? He’s never been president for everyone as he is now proving even more daily when he wants to withhold relief to blue states, for example at a rally he whines that the governor of Michigan “doesn’t appreciate him” and threatens to cut off relief. He’s whining at his rallies that all anyone wants to talk about is “COVID, COVID, COVID!” but says that after Nov. 4 you won’t hear about it. This is as his chief of staff says:“We’re not going to control the pandemic.” Maybe Trump would have if he had spent more time in the White House and not on his golf courses. We have been having 70,000 new cases a day and setting records of deaths up 40%, but Trump doesn’t care because he has shown more than once his lack of empathy. He’s supposed to be president for all states and citizens but he comes first!
I’m tired of daily news reports showing how corrupt Trump is by using the American taxpayer to make himself and his family richer. Reports have come out that he has made over $8.1 million from us, the taxpayer, at his resorts. It’s time to remove this impeached president once and for all. The Senate let us down because they are just his minions, so it’s up to us to vote him out. We the people can do this. Never my president.
—Sue Ooten, Madras
Stop vandalizing signs
I have noticed on my morning commute from Redmond to Bend that many political yard signs have been vandalized, stolen and replaced. Unfortunately, I have noticed this happen more than once. I find it sad that this is what participation in the democratic process has become this year. There are many ways you can help a candidate you believe in, and they are always looking for volunteers. Even during a time of limited contact, volunteers can write letters, make phone calls and send text messages on behalf of their candidate.
Stealing and vandalizing campaign signs is a cowardly way to participate in the democratic process. I urge our community to only endorse the helpful and positive ways people can participate.”
— Jessica Schimmoller, Redmond
Vote Chris Piper — a moderate voice
for Bend
“City Councilor Chris Piper has demonstrated an ability to be that moderate voice who actually listens to constituents.” — Source Weekly endorsement.
Councilor Piper’s actions on council have shown that he won’t waste time wading into national or partisan politics that can divide us and distract us from the needs of the community — unlike his opponent Megan Perkins. Chris embodies the nonpartisan nature of City Council as it’s intended to be and makes decisions based off what’s best for Bend by listening and learning — look at this Bulletin Oct. 11 guest column. The Bulletin endorsed Councilor Piper and said, “Chris has worked to bridge that gap” (between Councilors and Community) — getting out to community meetings and events. Remember the problems with camping the community was having in the area near the Bend Park & Recreation District’s whitewater park? Piper played an important role working with community members and the city to find a solution.”
Chris’s current work as city councilor and with his business background and focus on managed growth is the right leader to help bring Bend out of these trying times. Chris has been a champion for first responders. He will keep our community healthy, safe and continue his work with affordable housing and building toward economic resiliency for Bend.
Chris will continue to engage with all constituents working together to do what is best for our community. Let’s bring Bend together and vote for Chris Piper.
— Garrett Mosher, Bend
Sheriff’s deputy opposes sheriff’s
reelection
I have been in local law enforcement for over 26 years, and I can no longer be silent about the state of leadership at the sheriff’s office.
Having worked with five different sheriffs in my career, one (Greg Brown) went to federal prison yet the current sheriff (Shane Nelson) is still the worst I have worked with — let that soak in.
There is a culture of fear and intimidation that I have personally witnessed too many times to stay silent. An open-door policy is laughable if people are afraid to walk through it. This leadership style has been passed down for generations and is completely ineffective — change is needed now.
The sheriff routinely refers to staff as “toxic,” including those with legitimate criticism of his leadership. The communication degree he holds seems to be pointless as he routinely doesn’t attend command meetings or team briefings.
I believe the citizens of Deschutes County deserve more. The sheriff’s office needs outside leadership to end a terrible culture. Leaders need to be trained to support staff so they can grow and support our community.
The only reason I can freely compose this is I am eligible for retirement and no longer handcuffed with fear. I am not facing discipline or disgruntled or whatever spin the sheriff will label me with because that is what he does. I simply care about the future of my brothers and sisters at the office.
Thank you for letting me serve you.
— Stacy Crawford is a Deschutes County Senior K9 Deputy
