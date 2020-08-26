Editorial had wrong focus
You chose to focus on “secrecy” in your editorial on the recent vote of the City Council to establish a Human Rights and Equity Commission. This is unfortunate, and misleading. Having served on the citizens group that drafted the recommendations submitted to the Council, there was no such recommendation. Furthermore, the operational plan to establish the Commission and to establish the full scope of its powers are yet to be determined, as you note.
On the matter of handling complaints, what is of primary concern is providing our most vulnerable community members a place to seek help for dispute resolution in a safe, local environment. These members of the community are often unfamiliar with, or ill-equipped to negotiate the established legal remedies for discrimination. Protecting the privacy of ALL parties involved in a particular case can be a part of the established procedures to be designed and adopted, subject to what is permissible under existing law, if this is deemed to be helpful in non-punitive dispute resolution, without recourse to cumbersome (and expensive) action through the courts. Transparency is, of course, paramount: the procedures for complaint handling should be clear, and open to all parties, and to the public at large. Other cities in the state (Eugene, for example) have successfully done so; so can we!
—Romir Chatterjee, Bend
Right move on immigration
On August 20th immigrant detention was ended in the state of Oregon. The last jail known as NORCOR ended its contracts with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement.) NORCOR’S Board of Directors voted unanimously in support of ending the jail’s adult and juvenile ICE contracts I applaud the NORCOR Community Resources Coalition, Gorge ICE Resistance, and the peaceful protestors in our communities who for over three plus years organized and advocated to make this victory a reality. They are all unsung heroes! Thanks, too, to the NORCOR Board who voted to end these contracts.
Last week’s massive public response to ICE detaining two men in the Bend area was also heartening as local protestors put their bodies in the way of ICE buses to protect the two men. These protests remind us that immigrant justice actions at the community level can make a difference.
It is time for us to recognize that Oregon’s jail and prison system is overbuilt, the prison population is declining, costs are increasing, and there’s a pandemic going on that is taking its toll on prisons. We need to rethink our juvenile and adult corrections system in ways that are humane, and in sync with the changing conditions of the 2020s. It’s time to stop contributing to expanding the prison-industrial complex in Oregon.
Let’s put our heads and hearts together to decrease COVID exposure, free up taxpayer dollars for better investments in our local communities and build economic development strategies that don’t rely on jails and prisons.
—Cindy Allen, Hood River
Trump has a proven record
Whether we care to admit it or not, we all enjoyed a tremendous economy during the first three - plus years of the Trump presidency. Unemployment was at record lows, especially among women and all minority groups.
The stock market soared to record highs and we watched our retirement portfolios and home values skyrocket.
Now we have an election coming up and the big question is which candidate can best revitalize an economy devastated by the Corona Virus ? The answer seems pretty obvious. On the one hand you have a proven commodity, a sitting president with the energy, enthusiasm, and a strong economic team at the ready to rebuild the economy even stronger during a second presidential term. On the other side you have a candidate who promises to raise taxes, reimpose regulations, curtail oil and gas production, and possibly impose another shutdown. I’ll be supporting the guy with the proven track record.
—Bill Eddie, Bend
Fake news
I guess everyone pretty much knows where the current use of this term originated. A very key word in all Trump rallies. Not sure I agree that all news is fake, delivered by fake media. I do know a lot about marketing and the media which made me wonder why would all these competing groups write close to identical stories about the exploits and words of Trump? (every day for the past several years?) Even Trump supporters know he likes to be in the headlines. Anyway, I'm having trouble visualizing every newspaper, every media outlet calling/texting/whatever one another to be sure they all pretty much had the same story. Is there some sort of International News Coordinator?
By the way, please don't forget to vote!!
—Jim Ornat, Powell Butte
