Next year, we will have a new City Council with limited experience in elective office. Since September, the campaigns for mayor and council in Redmond have been pursued by each candidate with respect for the others in the race and provide hope and promise that the new City Council will work together for the benefit of the entire community instead of using their council positions to advance their own personal agenda.

There will be many issues the council will need to address in 2023 including housing, homelessness, child care, public safety and the need to plan for and fund needed public infrastructure. I believe that with 40 years of experience in city government and private business, I can provide the best leadership for the new council to ensure that the council, with input from city staff and the community, will address these and other issues in a fair, open and transparent manner.

