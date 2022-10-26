Next year, we will have a new City Council with limited experience in elective office. Since September, the campaigns for mayor and council in Redmond have been pursued by each candidate with respect for the others in the race and provide hope and promise that the new City Council will work together for the benefit of the entire community instead of using their council positions to advance their own personal agenda.
There will be many issues the council will need to address in 2023 including housing, homelessness, child care, public safety and the need to plan for and fund needed public infrastructure. I believe that with 40 years of experience in city government and private business, I can provide the best leadership for the new council to ensure that the council, with input from city staff and the community, will address these and other issues in a fair, open and transparent manner.
While I respect my opponents, I do believe that I am the best candidate to lead the new council. I am the only candidate with a proven record of putting together regional partnerships and in successfully obtaining state and federal funding to help pay for our needed public improvements. I hope you will vote for me for the position of mayor.
Finally, I want to thank the many volunteers who helped on my campaign and to the citizens who patiently listened to the debates, became informed about the candidates and measures and welcomed us when we went door to door. If you have not voted yet and need any more information, please visit our website at Fitchformayor.com Thank you.
— Ed Fitch, Redmond
As a moderate voter, I thought I had my mind made up for Bend mayor. Then I met Melanie Kebler.
I first met Melanie Kebler at a candidate forum. I appreciated how she interacted with the public and listened attentively to their concerns. Despite being nearly out of time, she made a point to meet everyone who had approached her. At no point was I rushed. We had a followup meeting shortly after. Again, I was impressed with how accessible and approachable she was.
Melanie was incredibly well informed about the concerns in my immediate neighborhood. She has listened to both sides of the issue. While we may not agree on every issue, I find her to be a fair negotiator and an eager collaborator.
The city of Bend faces many challenges in the years ahead as we work to resolve our housing and transportation crisis. After meeting her and learning more about her background and priorities, I’m convinced Melanie Kebler is the only candidate with the needed leadership skills to move Bend forward.
If we want a mayor that will listen, lead, and show accountability — Melanie Kebler is the clear choice.
Please join me in voting Melanie Kebler for Bend mayor.
— Emily Soules, Bend
Morgan Schmidt is one of the bravest, boldest people I have had the honor of calling friend. When I was in early days of my sobriety and moved home to the Pacific Northwest to focus on building a life worth living, I met Morgan through our church where she was a pastor on staff at the time. I found in Morgan an inspirational beacon of hope and kindness, a person with so much love for her entire community, stretching well beyond the literal or figurative walls of any church.
Morgan’s leadership with Pandemic Partners, bringing together over 12,000 residents across Central Oregon, crowdsourcing mutual aide to our neighbors, while creating belonging and togetherness in a time of utter isolation and chaos, was nothing short of patriotic.
Morgan is a collaborative leader and creates connections across parties and divisive rhetoric in order to find real solutions. She will listen to the advice of reputable experts and agencies, providing informed leadership, respecting all of her constituents — not just those who might think, vote, or pray like her.
Morgan Schmidt has a servant’s heart and inclusive ideologies, but don’t get it twisted — she’s going to show up fiercely every day for every resident of Deschutes County. I am blessed to call her a friend. We are lucky to call her a neighbor. The future of our county will be all the brighter if we elect her commissioner. Please give a Schmidt and vote for Morgan.
— Ashley Dowden, Bend
If you care about affordable housing, the crisis homelessness or helping our residents who don’t qualify for deed restricted housing but can’t afford anything on the market, then you need to reelect Barb Campbell. I am in my sixth year on the Bend Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.
Barb helped to appoint me and is the council rep. She has rarely missed a meeting in her eight years on council. She has a deep understanding of the issue, always makes salient comments and questions for our committee as we decide how to allocate our affordable housing and CDBG funds. Barb knows exactly what it takes to address these critical issues. She has the experience and institutional memory to assist the council as it makes decisions moving forward. Her opponent, Karon Johnson, lacks any clear understanding of how affordable housing is produced and has advocated for policies that would make the situation worse.
Johnson is earnest, and I’m sure she means well, but she is also combative and opinionated on issues she lacks expertise or experience in. She has a history of advocating against denser housing in the city. Density has a direct positive impact on affordability. While I agree for the need for a better tree ordinance, I disagree with her on almost all other issues. We do not need a contrarian on the City Council. We need folks with the knowledge, experience, and openness to solve the difficult issues facing us. Please reelect Barb Campbell to the Bend City Council.
— Katherine Austin lives in Bend and is a member of The Bulletin’s community editorial board.
I am supporting the election of Ed for the mayor of Redmond. Here are a few reasons Ed will take this city to its next level.
Jon and I moved 8 years ago when the population was about 15,000 people. Redmond’s population has doubled in that time — exorbitant growth for any city. Jon and I saw this firsthand in Tigard. Many of the same issues and concerns are in Redmond today.
Planning has been done on many issues. Council, mayor and staff needs to implement solutions. We are not a city of 15,000 anymore. I have seen Ed connect with the council to open up their meetings for actual citizen input, and Ed has pledged he will be more transparent on this issue. With his experience as mayor, I am confident that Ed can and will bring this transparency to the city and the council.
We need to navigate current and future issues of growth, quality of life, and all of the things we citizens talk about every day. He knows and has been at the table with decision makers in the past. He was there for the first bypass of Redmond. He is working with the council to plan and secure right of way funding for a re-route not only for Redmond, but to move the high volume of regional traffic that passes through our city. This won’t happen tomorrow or the next day, but securing the future right-of-way is huge as it will lock in a route before development is allowed to compromise the route.
We need Ed for the way he has navigated the issues, and there are other and many other issues both noted and unforeseen, but I am confident, that Ed can lead, listen and empower the council as well as all the citizens in Redmond. We need a leader to deal with the complexities of our city for 2022 and beyond.
— Judy Fessler, Redmond
