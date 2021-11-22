E-bikes should be integrated onto trails
Many comments on the issue of allowing Class-1 e-bikes on Phil’s Trail distort reality and lack common sense. Just because a Class 1 e-bike, which doesn’t move unless the rider pedals, has a physical governor on the motor that cuts out at 20 mph doesn’t mean a rider can fly up a trail at top speed. Factors impacting speed include trail steepness, surface conditions (dry, wet, sandy, rocky), trail width, rider fitness and skill level.
If an e-bike rider is someone who needs assistance just to make it up the hill are they really going to be the riders who are pounding uphill at breakneck speed? Doubtful.
Other comments about uphill riders being forced off a trail during an ascent have nothing to do with the type of bike and everything to do with the type of rider. This kind of thing happens every day with aggressive, discourteous riders on conventional bikes.
Why should “aging enthusiasts” be forced to shuttle up the hill in a car so they can use gravity? That’s not a workout and not too eco-friendly either.
Real bikes are being squeezed out of the system? How do you define a “real bike?” One could reasonably argue that modern bikes with multispeed drive trains are not true bikes because they provide mechanical assistance to the softer and effete riders. “Real” bike riders should use single speed bikes only. E-bikes are a natural progression of bike technology. They can and should be integrated into our growing network of trails.
— Don Miller, Bend
Protect open space
A diamond in the rough! Previous residents of Bend had the foresight to save Drake Park and Shevlin Park from housing developments, now its our turn! Go south for one block from Blakely Park on Brookswood to enter the amazing open space that goes south for miles. Enjoy the hundreds of old growth trees and solitude. Now picture all those trees mowed over for a huge housing development. Go to savebendgreenspace.org to learn more and make your voice heard to all the people in charge to save the largest undeveloped open space in Bend — this diamond amongst us. Thanks.
—Steven Navarra, Bend
End dirty diesel school buses
Dirty diesel powered school buses carry hundreds of thousands of students to school every day in Oregon. Diesel is a known carcinogen and is known to cause cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses. For children with growing lungs, diesel exhaust is linked to impaired lung growth. While most students are getting on a diesel powered bus, a number of students started to ride electric school buses when they returned to school in person this fall. These districts have recognized that investments in electric school buses can improve student health, reduce climate causing emissions, and reduce maintenance.
The great news is that on Nov. 17, the Environmental Quality Commission voted to pass the Clean Truck Rules which will accelerate the supply of zero-emission medium and heavy duty trucks like school buses as well as clean up new trucks. These clean truck rules will help school districts by helping provide more vehicles for districts to purchase and to shift the development and availability of these buses across manufactures.
Electrifying our school buses that take kids to school helps protect young lungs from harmful diesel pollution while reducing carbon pollution. These Clean truck rules will help Oregon improve public health for all and help supply the necessary transition for electric school buses that we need for all kids.
— Neil Baunsgard is the electric mobility program manager for the Environmental Center.
Pay us for what you take
After reading Sunday’s article, ‘’Your ISP cares about privacy? FTC disagrees “.... most of us know our private information is being used for profit. Since we know this is being done, I believe that now is the time for us, the victims, to be receiving money from any and all groups that use our information for their financial gain. Why should we not receive compensation for our personal information? Companies want it that bad — pay us for taking advantage of us.
— Irene McLean, Prineville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.