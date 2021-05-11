Double talk from candidates
I was quite surprised to read (May 9) that Joyce Waring sees Maria Lopez-Dauenhauer as a school board candidate of "...unity and common sense..." after seeing weeks of that candidate's ads featuring strangely personal attacks on her opponent but no clear ideas for our schools.
I also don't understand how she and the other three candidates in her bloc (Imel, Henton, and Haffner) can advertise they are "Parents not Politicians" then spend time ignoring local audiences while appearing on political radio and TV. Henton did speak to the Sunriver Rotary but had no answer when asked for thoughts or views on school direction post-COVID.
Lopez-Dauenhauer claims she's not political but expects schools to teach our kids to love their country. I have high hopes the voters in our school district won't buy such insincere double-talk from candidates who have largely refused to even talk to local voters.
—Les Adams, Three Rivers
Please get vaccinated
As COVID cases continue to spike we learn of the huge impact on our business community as they adjust to changes required while moving from one risk category to another. Yes, COVID impacts our business and entertainment options in a huge way. This is a serious concern for all of us. Living with this public health issue puts the need for vaccination front and center help our community get to work. If we listen to the public health professionals discuss the needs for the usual protocols to push back COVID infections we are also reminded of the need for vaccinations.
Recently Dr. Michael Baker, Jefferson County Public Health Director, made a statement that is worth repeating. “If you aren’t getting the vaccine out of health for yourself or the health of your loved ones,” says Baker, “get the vaccine for your community, specifically the economic health of your community.”
Dr. Baker, thank you for reminding us we can help our business and entertainment community open their doors to all of us. So, let’s get vaccinated and help attack this virus that is penetrating our lives.
In my view, getting vaccinated is the best way to help our community open up and thrive.
—Gloria Olson, Redmond
Pass legislation to fund suicide hotline
May is Mental Health Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health, and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All.
Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress and those that care for them. Soon, it will be much easier to remember how to reach the lifeline as the number will be changing to "988" nationwide by July 2022.
Knowing this, it is critically important that states pass legislation NOW to reliably fund 988 and their state's crisis response system, just as we fund 911 and emergency services — through small fees on our phone bills. Reliable funding will help to ensure all 988 callers can reach a counselor in their own state who is familiar with and can connect them with local resources. Culturally competent support and local connections can better help all callers through their crisis and in their recovery.
Join me this month in urging your public officials to fund 988. We all play a role in changing the culture around mental health. Together, we can ensure #MentalHealth4All.
— Richard Knotts, Bend
